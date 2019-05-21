Blasts at Russian "Kristall" explosives plant followed by fire

Five people were working inside the plant on Saturday when the explosions occurred, emergency crews reported.

"There was a technical explosion in one of the workshops, followed by a fire of around 100 square meters," a spokesman of the local emergency ministry reported.

The blast was followed by a fire

A representative of the local health ministry put the casualty toll at 19: "All of those who were injured — around 19 people — are receiving medical assistance," she told Interfax. "We are talking about shrapnel wounds of mild and moderate severity."

Two people were reported missing, in addition to the wounded.

The fire at a plant about 400 kilometers (250 miles) east of Moscow was still burning in the early afternoon and firefighters did not rule out further explosions.

jsi/jm (Reuters, AFP)

