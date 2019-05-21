 Blasts at Russian ′Kristall′ explosives plant followed by fire | News | DW | 01.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Blasts at Russian 'Kristall' explosives plant followed by fire

At least 19 people were injured and two more were missing at the Dzerzhinsk plant about 400 kilometers east of Moscow after explosions were followed by a fire. The cause of the blasts was not clear.

Explosion at Dzerzhinsk plant east of Moscow

Five people were working inside the plant on Saturday when the explosions occurred, emergency crews reported. 

"There was a technical explosion in one of the workshops, followed by a fire of around 100 square meters," a spokesman for the local emergency service reported. 

The blast was followed by a fire

The blast was followed by a fire

A representative of the local health service put the number of injured at 19: "All of those who were injured — around 19 people — are receiving medical assistance," she told news agency Interfax. "We are talking about shrapnel wounds of mild and moderate severity."

In addition to the wounded, two people were reported missing.

The fire at the plant, about 400 kilometers (250 miles) east of Moscow, was still burning in the early afternoon and firefighters did not rule out further explosions.

jsi/jm (Reuters, AFP)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Related content

Russalnd Dunkler Himmel über dem Roten Platz

Firings at Russia's Kommersant newspaper prompt press freedom concerns 21.05.2019

After reporting on a possible political shake-up in Moscow, two respected journalists have been forced to quit a top Russian newspaper. The outlet's editor-in-chief has denied that ownership had a role in the firings.

Russland Jekaterinburg | Büro des Kommersant Publishing House

'Kommersant' Russian journalists quit over censorship 20.05.2019

Two veteran reporters were fired, and their colleagues on the political desk quit in protest at the 'Kommersant' business newspaper. The billionaire owner apparently disapproved of an article.

Russland | Aeroflot-Unglück | Flughafen Moskau

Russian plane fire: Investigators recover flight recorders 06.05.2019

Flight recorders from a plane that caught fire during an emergency landing at a Moscow airport have been retrieved. At least 41 people were killed, with officials probing whether equipment or human error were to blame.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  