 Blast strikes near rally for Afghan President Ghani | News | DW | 17.09.2019

News

Blast strikes near rally for Afghan President Ghani

Initial reports indicated that President Ghani is safe. At least 24 people have been killed, according to local media and hospital officials.

Afghanistan Inauguration (Reuters/O. Sobhani)

An explosion hit near a campaign rally for Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday. The gathering in Parwan province did not appear to be directly hit, according to initial reports from Afghanistan's TOLO news. They also reported that President Ghani was not injured.

TOLO tweeted footage of the event before the blast:

Local media and officials later said that at leastr 24 people had been killed and many more injured.

"Women and children are among them, and most of the victims seems to be the civilians. Ambulances are still operating, and
the number of casualties may rise," said Abdul Qasim Sangin, head of the provincial hospital.

Officials in Parwan said the device was believed to be a sticky bomb, a type of hand grenade, attached to a police vehicle near the entrance to the venue.

More to follow...

es/stb (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

