Blast strikes near rally for Afghan President Ghani

An explosion hit near a campaign rally for Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday. The gathering in Parwan province did not appear to be directly hit, according to initial reports from Afghanistan's TOLO news. They also reported that President Ghani was not injured.

TOLO tweeted footage of the event before the blast:

Local media reported that there were several dead and wounded, but exact numbers were not immediately available.

Officials in Parwan said the device was believed to be a sticky bomb, a type of hand grenade, attached to a police vehicle near the entrance to the venue.

More to follow...