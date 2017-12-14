 Blast in Austrian mountain village supermarket | News | DW | 23.09.2019

News

Blast in Austrian mountain village supermarket

An explosion in the Austrian mountain village of St. Jodok am Brenner has caused several casualities, with one person buried in the rubble. Police say the cause of the blast remains unknown.

Fire brigade with ladder at fire in St. Jodok am Brenner, with smoke seen pouring from the roof of a building (picture-alliance/dpa/Zeitungsfoto.At/APA)

Nine people were injured and one person was buried under rubble on Monday morning after an explosion occurred in a supermarket in a village in Austria's Tyrol province.

First reports indicated that the blast in St. Jodok am Brenner was caused by a worker drilling into a gas pipe, but this has not been confirmed by police.

None of those injured was seriously hurt, although public broadcaster ORF reported that a fire broke out in the building after the explosion.

The western province of Tyrol borders both on Germany and Italy and is famous for its mountainous landscape and picturesque villages.

Read more: Deadly cows prompt law change for hikers in Austria

tj/rc (AFP, dpa)

