Blast in Austrian mountain village supermarket

Nine people were injured and one person was buried under rubble on Monday morning after an explosion occurred in a supermarket in a village in Austria's Tyrol province.

First reports indicated that the blast in St. Jodok am Brenner was caused by a worker drilling into a gas pipe, but this has not been confirmed by police.

None of those injured was seriously hurt, although public broadcaster ORF reported that a fire broke out in the building after the explosion.

The western province of Tyrol borders both on Germany and Italy and is famous for its mountainous landscape and picturesque villages.

Read more: Deadly cows prompt law change for hikers in Austria

tj/rc (AFP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.