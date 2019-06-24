Blast hits Iran-owned oil tanker near Saudi port city

An Iranian oil tanker was hit by an explosion that set it ablaze near the Saudi port city of Jeddah on Friday, Iran's state-run news agency ISNA said.

ISNA cited unnamed sources as saying the explosion had caused substantial damage and an oil spill in the Red Sea. State television said two storerooms aboard were damaged.

The news agency said experts believed the blast was caused by a terrorist attack. According to Iran's Nour news, the crew was safe and the situation was under control.

The tanker was said to belong to the National Iranian Oil Company.

The reported explosion comes amid heightened tensions across the Middle East, with the US alleging that Iran has attacked oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran denies the charges.

