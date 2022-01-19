 Blackout? ′Electrifying′ German idioms | Meet the Germans | DW | 19.01.2022

Meet the Germans

Blackout? 'Electrifying' German idioms

Fuse blown, or running on empty? Forget the electrician. There are a number of colloquial German expressions drawing metaphors about power and electricity.

  • Golden sparks in dark sky

    Sparks and fuses: 'Electrical' German idioms

    There was a spark

    People meet and fall head over heels in love: Germans might say, "es hat gefunkt" (there was an electrical spark). That spark might also refer to sudden understanding.

  • White plug and socket

    Sparks and fuses: 'Electrical' German idioms

    Pull the plug

    If you want to interrupt an electrical circuit, you pull the plug, or in German: "Stecker ziehen." In a figurative sense, people pull the plug in situations that need to be ended, be it a failing business or an unhappy relationship.

  • electrical cables in a jumble on the floor

    Sparks and fuses: 'Electrical' German idioms

    Under pressure

    The German idiom "unter Strom stehen" literally means, to be live, to be electrified. The expression is used to express that a person is tense, hyped up, charged and running on adrenaline.

  • Bull fight, bull attacks the bullfighter .

    Sparks and fuses: 'Electrical' German idioms

    Blow a fuse

    "Sicherung durchgebrannt" — fuse blown? It could be that the power grid is overloaded. Colloquially, however, it means someone loses their temper and gets very angry.

  • Earth Hour 2021 | Frankreich | Paris, unbeleucteter Eifelturm

    Sparks and fuses: 'Electrical' German idioms

    Cut off

    The German term "Saft abdrehen" (turn off the juice) literally means cutting off the power. In English, too, juice is slang for electricity. The German idiom can also mean to shut someone or something down, to put an end to a situation. The above photo shows the darkened Paris Eifel Tower on March 27, 2021 for Earth Hour, when people around the world turn off power for an hour.

  • two belted little boys sleeping on the back seat of a car.

    Sparks and fuses: 'Electrical' German idioms

    Running on empty

    When a German complains "meine Batterien sind leer" (my batteries are empty), that person isn't necessarily referring to an electrical gadget that has stopped working at all, but is more likely to mean an exhausted mental or physical state — running on empty.

  • A bird on electrical wires.

    Sparks and fuses: 'Electrical' German idioms

    Alert and perceptive

    Literally, the German idiom "auf Draht sein" means to be on wire. Germans use it colloquially to refer to someone who is alert and perceptive, really on their toes. The term comes from the era of transmitting electrical signals over wires. On the other hand, if you have "guten Draht" (a good wire) to someone, you simply have good relations.

  • angela Merkel with hair standing on end

    Sparks and fuses: 'Electrical' German idioms

    Shocked

    Static electricity can actually make hair stand on end, like in the above 2001 photo of German Chancellor Angela Merkel in a car rental ad. But if something shocking or very frightening happens, Germans might also say, "mir stehen die Haare zu Berge" (my hair stands on a mountain).

    Author: Dagmar Breitenbach


German idioms adopt expressions from a wide variety of fields, and these include electricity and power as metaphors.

Everyone knows what it is like to have a (mental) blackout. How much better, then, to be on the same wavelength and feel connected to someone. Check out the above picture gallery for how Germans use terms related to electricity in everyday colloquial idioms.

You'll find more from Meet the Germans on  dw.com/MeettheGermansYouTube and  Instagram

German homes and how the Germans live

