Blackout? 'Electrifying' German idioms

Sparks and fuses: 'Electrical' German idioms

Cut off

The German term "Saft abdrehen" (turn off the juice) literally means cutting off the power. In English, too, juice is slang for electricity. The German idiom can also mean to shut someone or something down, to put an end to a situation. The above photo shows the darkened Paris Eifel Tower on March 27, 2021 for Earth Hour, when people around the world turn off power for an hour.