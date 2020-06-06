BlackLivesMatter protests amid COVID-19 crisis

People in cities across Europe have taken part in demonstrations against racism and social injustice in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in the United States.

The May 25 killing of George Floyd, an unarmed African-American, by a white policemanin Minneapolis sparked the worldwide protests.

Nathan (16), Sammy (17), Matthew (15), Noel (18) These schoolboys are taking part in a "big movement," as Noel puts it, for the first time. Noel adds: "The last time we were just a bit too young. But now that we're old enough to understand what's happening, we're out here just doing what we can for the community." Sammy says: "We want to make America a better place for black people."

Celeste, 21 "Black lives matter," the student chants, adding "they really don't matter here." Celeste demands more stringent checks on police officers. Her complaint does not just refer to the killing of George Floyd, however: "Protesters have been treated terribly, it's police brutality."

Deborah, 18 "I want justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and everyone killed by police every day. There is no accountability, nothing happens," the schoolgirl says. But will she and her fellow protesters be able to bring about change? "We have to! We have no other choice."

Addie (23), Mary (24) "We promote human rights across the globe, but I think that we're not capable of promoting human rights across the globe as a country when we have so many human rights violations of our own in our own country," says Addie, who works for a think tank. "It's not enough to be neutral," legal trainee Mary adds: "Silence is betrayal."

Mya, 21 "This form of oppression, the killing of black people, has been happening in our society for over 400 years. Enough is enough. We are tired," the student says. "But we were tired when Trayvon Martin happened, when Eric Garner happened. I'm 21, I'm finally at the age where I can get involved. I've got to make it count."

Kayla, 21 "History is repeating itself. So it's time for a change," the student says. "I feel like we deserve our say now. We've waited long enough. I don't feel like the military should be involved. If anything, the government should be doing something to make us feel more safe, not us having to go and do it ourselves."

Bryan, 25 "I'm tired of the systematic racism, the oppression. I'm tired of seeing my people die. I'm just sick of it," says the student tearfully. Bryan, who also has a part-time job at the House of Representatives, adds: "The first thing is to get Trump out of office. There's no reason why a president should be promoting the violence and the destruction and the killings of his own citizens." Author: Carla Bleiker (Washington, D.C.)



Protesting youths

Despite a ban on large events until at least the end of October to try to avoid a new wave of coronavirus infections, protests and demonstrations have been allowed to continue.

Despite this, authorities must take steps to reduce the infection risks, according to a document released by German Chancellor Angela Merkel's office last week.

In Germany, protests have taken place in large cities like Berlin, Cologne, and Düsseldorf, and the majority are the protesters are youths.

"In the wake of COVID- 19, I would say it's a dangerous thing," Joan Achieng Onyango, a student in Bon told DW. "Because I remember when we were protesting in Cologne, people somehow forgot that there was still the COVID-19 virus."

"Some people even forgot to put on their masks. There was no social distancing. So it means people forgot about what was going on right now."

"Like an African youth, when we have such gatherings, people feel hyped up. And sometimes we tend to forget about the important aspects, like maybe the current situation of infection," added Achieng.

In Berlin protestors observed eight minutes and 46 seconds of silence in tribute to George Floyd

Rights above health concerns

DW's Emmanuelle Chaze covered the protests in Berlin and said that, despite social distance guidelines that had been put in place, protestors somehow got carried away and didn't bother to follow them.

"I was the middle of that crowd, and it was simply impossible to maintain social distancing. But for me, both as a reporter and as a citizen, even if Germany has fared quite well in keeping the pandemic under control so far, of course, there's still a risk of infection," Chaze said.

But does it matter to maintain social distance while protesting? And why are young people not mindful about the threat of the coronavirus?

Joshua Odyek, a student at the University of Bonn, told DW that Black Lives Matter protests are important in Germany because, even right here, people of color experience racism.

"I think the threat from [the coronavirus] wasn't treated as a big of a deal, mainly because most people wore masks, and they tried to keep distance where necessary and disinfect their hands," Odyek said.

"People have gone through so much racism daily and have so much pain that at that moment, it didn't feel like a coronavirus is a big deal."

German police have also been accused of racism against blacks, a probe is underway

Trafalgar 'battle' Square

Across Britain,Black Lives Matter protests have been on-going for the fourth straight weekend.In London, Trafalgar Square has become the protest epicenter. Police had warned everyone to stay home because the threat of spreading the coronavirus is too great. But the warnings were ignored.

Britain's interior minister, Priti Patel, warned against the protests because of the high risk of infection involved.

"I think we should all be very mindful of the fact that these gatherings will spread this disease and put people's health at risk, and that is simply not acceptable, and we want to prevent that," Patel warned.

For Achieng, the youth have to be cautious when taking part in demonstrations.

"I like demonstrations, but again, we also have to think, be critical, and take a step and think. If you have the mask, get the right mask as your weapon and then try to keep that social distance.