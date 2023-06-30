  1. Skip to content
Black US slavery reparations plan in the spotlight

31 minutes ago

The US state of California never officially sanctioned slavery, meaning it was never legal in the "free state." A recent report outlined the need to make reparations to African-Americans for the legacy of US slavery.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TI8g
A black-and-white postcard featuring a photograph of Harriet Tubman, her husband Nelson Davis, and their adopted daughter Gertie.
Image: Heritage Art/picture alliance

The historic report called for California's legislature to formally apologize and offer financial reparations to Black families who are descendants of slavery. The nearly 1,110-page document details how decades of state-issued policies kept Black residents from living in certain neighborhoods or retaining property, made them subject to mass incarceration and prevented them from being afforded the same access to medical treatment offered to white Americans. The Reparations Task Force made over 100 recommendations to the state legislature in what is the first report of its kind in the US. Lawmakers now plan to introduce legislation to compensate African-Americans who are descendants of slavery.

Task Force members, two men sitting at microphones

California: A model for US slavery reparations?

California wants to compensate the descendants of slaves but so far remains hesitant on committing to actual payouts.
Society4 hours ago
A hand reads "pay" calling for reparations for loss and damage at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit in 2022

What are reparations?

What are these payments? What other examples have there been of reparations in the past?
Politics47 minutes ago
Young people run away during a protest in Strasbourg
Live

France riots: 45,000 police deployed to restore order

Politics12 minutes ago
