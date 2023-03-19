  1. Skip to content
In focus
War in Ukraine
Xi in Moscow
PoliticsAfrica

Black Tunisians suffer historic racism

George Okach
1 hour ago

As the world marks International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, more Black Tunisians are now coming out openly to speak against deep rooted racism they have been facing for years. This follows President Kais Saied anti-migrant tirade that provoked international criticism. The president has since rejected accusations that he stoked racism by his comments.

https://p.dw.com/p/4P2Is
About the show

DW News Africa Sendungslogo

DW News Africa

DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Raheela Mohamed every weekend.

