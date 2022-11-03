Black Representation in Movies, Music and Literature
Representation matters: From preventing the misdiagnosis of medical conditions by featuring Black illustrations in medical textbooks in Nigeria, to helping make all children feel visible and accepted through storytelling
Little Mermaid
Whenever a Black actor is cast in the remake of a popular film, there's uproar. Recently, Disney was the epicenter of the criticism for doing the same with its upcoming film The Little Mermaid. Wanjiku Mwaura explains more.
Portrait: Francis Oghuma
We meet Nigerian documentarist and children's book author Francis Oghuma, who talks about the status of Black representation in the media, measures to increase visibility and his vision for the world where his kids will grow up in.
The importance of Black illustrations in medicine
Black people aren't often seen in medical textbooks. As well as highlighting a strong lack of representation, is also increases the chances of misdiagnosis for certain conditions. One young Nigerian illustrator's attempt to change that has resonated with people all over the world.
Sauti Sol
Whether it's in music, movies or literature, black representation matters to Sauti Sol. Kenya’s most famous boy band supports not only young African musicians, but it also inspires African kids through storytelling. The group of four have been through a lot in the past pandemic years and want to make sure every child feels accepted.
Matatus: Graffiti on wheels by Mohammed Kartar
Matatus are Kenyan cab buses typically equipped with LED color TVs and huge boomboxes. Graffiti artist Mohammed Kartar aka Mohagrafix is the Master of Matatu design.
