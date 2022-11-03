  1. Skip to content
The 77 Percent Magazine #138 | Black representation
Image: DW

Black Representation in Movies, Music and Literature

41 minutes ago

Representation matters: From preventing the misdiagnosis of medical conditions by featuring Black illustrations in medical textbooks in Nigeria, to helping make all children feel visible and accepted through storytelling

https://p.dw.com/p/4J1AI
The 77 Percent Magazine #138 | Black representation

Little Mermaid

Whenever a Black actor is cast in the remake of a popular film, there's uproar. Recently, Disney was the epicenter of the criticism for doing the same with its upcoming film The Little Mermaid. Wanjiku Mwaura explains more.

 

Portrait: Francis Oghuma

We meet Nigerian documentarist and children's book author Francis Oghuma, who talks about the status of Black representation in the media, measures to increase visibility and his vision for the world where his kids will grow up in.

 

The importance of Black illustrations in medicine

Black people aren't often seen in medical textbooks. As well as highlighting a strong lack of representation, is also increases the chances of misdiagnosis for certain conditions. One young Nigerian illustrator's attempt to change that has resonated with people all over the world.

 

Sauti Sol

Whether it's in music, movies or literature, black representation matters to Sauti Sol. Kenya’s most famous boy band supports not only young African musicians, but it also inspires African kids through storytelling. The group of four have been through a lot in the past pandemic years and want to make sure every child feels accepted.

 

Matatus: Graffiti on wheels by Mohammed Kartar

Matatus are Kenyan cab buses typically equipped with LED color TVs and huge boomboxes. Graffiti artist Mohammed Kartar aka Mohagrafix is the Master of Matatu design.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 05.11.2022 – 05:30 UTC
SAT 05.11.2022 – 14:30 UTC
SAT 05.11.2022 – 17:30 UTC
SUN 06.11.2022 – 09:30 UTC
SUN 06.11.2022 – 11:30 UTC
MON 07.11.2022 – 06:30 UTC
TUE 08.11.2022 – 22:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

 

DW Deutsch+

MON 07.11.2022 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

 

