'Black Lives Matter' mural outside Trump Tower defaced again

A "Black Lives Matter'' mural painted on the street in front of the Trump Tower inUnited States' New York City has been defaced for the third time in less than a week.

The police on Saturday arrested two women for pouring black paint on the mural.

A video showed one of the women smearing the paint on the mural, shouting "they don't care about Black lives'' and "refund the police."

On Friday, three people were caught on a surveillance video splattering blue paint on the mural while a woman was seen littering with flyers that mentioned the shooting death of a 1-year-old boy in Brooklyn.

One person was seen wearing an "All Lives Matter'' shirt.

Several streets in New York and other parts of the country have been painted with "Black Lives Matter'' in solidarity with the movement demanding justice and reforms in the wake of the recent killing of Black people, including George Floyd.

President Donald Trump had said in a tweet earlier this month that painting the words on Fifth Avenue in front of his tower would "denigrate" the "luxury Avenue".

