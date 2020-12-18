A Black Jesus and Muslim migrants in 'The New Gospel'

Muddy roads, rusted cars, makeshift shelters and piles of garbage: The desolate images at the beginning of German director Milo Rau's new film, The New Gospel, show how farm workers live near the southern Italian city of Matera.

Most of them are African refugees. They have no residence permit and work for hours under the scorching sun or in the freezing cold for a pittance in the tomato fields and orange plantations. They are hired and supervised by Italian foremen, the "caporali." The mafia controls the agricultural economy in the Matera region, there is no way around their contact men.

Inspired by reality

When Swiss director Milo Rau visited Matera for the first time in 2017, he saw the legendary locations where Pier Paolo Pasolini and Mel Gibson shot The Gospel according to St Matthew (1964) and The Passion of the Christ (2004) respectively.

Rau also went out to the field workers' camps. He was shocked by what he saw. "After two days, I was completely devastated, and I was like, 'How can you survive and keep up your energy even for a week?"' Rau told DW. "It's really cold there in the winter, there's incredible violence and you're starving."

Jesus in a tomato field: In the film and in reality, Sagnet fights against inhumane working conditions

The conditions in the camps near the 2019 European Culture Capital reminded him of the situation described in the New Testament: "Roman occupation, the exploitation of people without rights." It was precisely in this place that he came up with the concept for The New Gospel: Rau wanted to retell the story of Jesus with amateur actors. He wanted to show the refugees' everyday lives.

The roles of Jesus of Nazareth, the 12 Apostles, the Pharisees and Romans were played by activists, field workers, former prostitutes, farmers, as well as actors and actresses from the older renditions of the story of Jesus: Maia Morgenstern, who played Mary in Gibson's The Passion of the Christ, and the recently deceased Enrique Irazoqui, who starred as Jesus in Pasolini's The Gospel According to Matthew.

Lasting art project

The New Gospel is marked by the charisma and authenticity of its actors. Yvan Sagnet plays Jesus of Nazareth, and he also plays himself: a social activist who wants to put an end to the workers' intolerable living conditions in the tomato fields. For years, Sagnet, who was awarded the Italian order of merit "Ordine al Merito della Repubblica" and founded the international NoCap network, has campaigned against agricultural labor exploitation and for fair-trade products produced entirely without the structures of the local mafia.

Another real-life activist in the film: Papa Latyr Faye

Papa Latyr Faye, the founder and president of "Casa Sankara - Ghetto Out" organization, plays Peter. In the film and in everyday life, he fights for self-determination for day laborers and procures decent housing and legal, self-managed jobs for them.

The film was "an opportunity to reach a wider audience with the things we do and to spread the message that we are protagonists. We are people who want to decide about our future. We don't want to live in dependencies, we want to leave them behind," Faye told DW.

The film did not feel strange to them, instead it became part of their everyday lives as activists, he added. "It allowed us to build and strengthen international contacts, a new step in our struggle that we were able to use productively."

Artistic challenge

German producer Arne Birkenstock supported Rau's project. The filmmaker and the producer have known each other for a long time, and began to cooperate after the release of Rau's 2017 documentary The Congo Tribunal.

The Last Supper on plastic chairs: Director Rau checks the set

"With the story of the Passion of Christ, Milo takes one of the fundamental Western myths and at the same time tells the story of the West's current moral failure — for instance in the refugee crisis and in the fact that the West at least tolerates the conditions on the plantations," Birkenstock told DW. "We Germans don't even have to look to southern Italy — just look at the conditions in the local meat industry."

The project was challenging from an artistic point of view, too. Reality and fiction needed to be interwoven, including "the great models of former films, from Pasolini to Gibson, the political campaign, the making of, and the systematic exploitation of refugees and farm workers."

Activism and aesthetics

Thanks to editor Katja Dringenberg, the various levels of the film come together as one, both in terms of content and aesthetics.

Fiction and reality are skillfully merged in the film

Another reason why Rau's project succeeded is that he took a step back and gave his protagonists the space they needed. "You really have to work together, you have to give yourself a lot of time. These are processes that don't stop with the end of the shoot," Rau argued. "You need a lot of trust in other people, which is not easy for an artist," he added. "You create an experimental field, and then whatever happens, happens."

The New Gospel also openly shows actual conflicts among the protagonists and interweaves them with the story.

Rau has been exploring the interfaces between art and politics, between aesthetics and activism for years. "When you work with Milo, you never just make a film," Arne Birkenstock said.

Milo Rau

Social message

Milo Rau's The New Gospel is the first European film starring a Black Jesus, the first Gospel story featuring refugees and a mixed cast of Jews, Muslims and Christians. And it is much more: Rau managed to push aside the religious, traditional and mystical elements of the story of the Passion of Christ, and expose its essence, its radical social message.

Rau's film is not only highly political, it is radically human. The New Gospel is a masterpiece that is as convincing as it is moving.

Ten biblical film classics The golden era of biblical film: the 1950s In the '50s, Hollywood began to bring biblical stories to the big screen with elaborate special effects and huge numbers of extras. Cecil B. DeMille's 1956 epic drama, "The Ten Commandments," was a highlight of the biblical genre. Charlton Heston (photo) played the role of Moses dividing the Red Sea and leading the people of Israel to the promised land.

Ten biblical film classics Moses' silent film start DeMille was one in fact of the pioneers of the biblical film genre. The director, highly regarded in Hollywood for his casts of thousands, had actually filmed "The Ten Commandments" back in 1923. The high budget rendition of the Exodus was the first in DeMille's early biblical trilogy, which also included "The King of Kings" (1927) and "The Sign of the Cross" (1932).

Ten biblical film classics Tales of Jesus on the big screen The success of Hollywood's lavish postwar Bible movies continued into the 1960s. But now many directors were increasingly focused on the New Testament and its figure of Jesus of Nazareth. In 1961, Nicholas Ray's "King of Kings" was the first major color and sound film to tell the story of Jesus, following his life from his birth to his resurrection.

Ten biblical film classics Biblical minimalism from Pasolini Italy was the place to go for Bible films in Europe, with many Hollywood productions also shot there — often in Rome's Cinecitta studios. But in 1964, young Italian auteur Pier Paolo Pasolini took the genre to a new level with his "The Gospel According to Saint Matthew," a sparse, artistically ambitious film about Christ that mainly starred non-professional actors.

Ten biblical film classics "The Greatest Story Ever Told" But Hollywood continued to churn out monumental Bible films. Director George Stevens' 1965 epic promised just what the title suggested, with Max von Sydow playing the biblical figure of Jesus Christ in the latest retelling of his birth, crucifixion and resurrection. The original running time was four hours and twenty minutes. It received five Oscar nominations but divided critics.

Ten biblical film classics Jesus Christ Superstar After the upheavals of the 1968 student protests and the hippie era, the time had come to cast a different light on biblical stories of Jesus. Producers and directors began to imbue the prophet with a more freewheeling 1970s aesthetic, especially in the film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's rock musical "Jesus Christ Superstar," which was an international success in 1973.

Ten biblical film classics A look on the bright side British comedy troupe Monty Python took this freer approach even further when, at the end of the decade, they staged biblical episodes to create absurd and hilarious comic routines. Their 1979 film "Life of Brian" was a huge success — but it also came under fire and was banned in countries like Ireland, with both Christians and Jews calling the film blasphemous.

Ten biblical film classics Noble King David But directors still created truly "serious" Bible films, including the 1985 British-American co-production "King David" by Australian director Bruce Beresford. Richard Gere starred as a noble shepherd and later King David who takes on Goliath. "The emotional experiences in the film will be easily recognizable because they're so universal," said the director of the arthouse fable.

Ten biblical film classics The Last Temptation of Christ American director Martin Scorsese revived the genre when in 1988 he brought his ambitious film "The Last Temptation of Christ" to movie theaters after massive Church-led protests. Willem Dafoe plays a doubting Jesus undergoing great existential angst. The film was a critic favorite but so controversial it inspired acts of terrorism, with a Catholic group attacking a Paris cinema.

Ten biblical film classics Gory details In 2004, Mel Gibson also provoked a global debate about a biblical film adaptation with his incendiary "The Passion of the Christ." Portraying the story of the last days of Jesus Christ in graphic detail, the realistic scenes of violence shocked audiences and the church alike. Shot mostly in Italy, the film also polarized critics but gained three Oscar nominations. Author: Jochen Kürten (db)



Translated from German by Dagmar Breitenbach.