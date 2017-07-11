'Black Forest Rambo' hid in ditches with letter to his family

Police and prosecutors on Wednesday said suspect Yves R. had hidden in ditches and holes in the forest as he tried to avoid being tracked down, drinking only water.

The 31-year-old was arrested on Friday after sighting by two witnesses. He was found to be carrying a personal letter for his relatives, in case something happened to him.

The drama unfolded days earlier on Sunday when eyewitnesses reported seeing a suspicious individual carrying a bow and arrow.

The man was confronted by four police officers in a hut where he was staying illegally in the forest near the southern German town of Offenburg. He forced the officers to surrender their pistols, which he stole.

After his arrest, the suspect spoke to police, but he declined to do so later in formal questioning and when appearing at an initial court appearance.

In his initial statements, Yves R. said he had hurriedly packed the four weapons and other "essentials" — but no food — and then fled into the forest.

Unaware of the interest in his case

During his time on the run in the forest, near the town of Oppenau, he moved mainly at night — seeking shelter in ditches and pits during the day. "His dietary intake was limited mainly to water," authorities said.

Yves R. had deactivated his mobile phone to avoid being located and was cut off from the outside world because he did not have network coverage. He had noticed a police helicopter hovering at some point on Sunday and worked out that a manhunt was underway. However, he was unaware of the widespread media coverage that his escape into the woods had generated.

Hundreds of police officers and helicopters spent five days using infrared cameras to try to locate the man, but he managed to evade capture for almost a week. German media dubbed him "Black Forest Rambo" because of the camouflage gear he wore while in hiding.

Yves R. was sitting in a bush when he was arrested, police said at an earlier press conference. His weapons, including an ax, lay in front of him as police attempted to coax him out.

In their latest statement, police said an officer had sustained injuries from an ax during the arrest.

Yves R. was said to have lost his apartment last autumn and had no permanent address since then. However, Wednesday's statement cast no further light on the reason for his actions.