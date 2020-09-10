 Black Birders Week: Changing the face of bird-watching | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 10.09.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Environment

Black Birders Week: Changing the face of bird-watching

When a white woman called the cops on an African American bird-watcher in New York, a group of Black nature lovers pushed back. They launched #BlackBirdersWeek, a campaign to encourage birding among people of color.

Danielle Belleny

Wildlife biologist and bird lover Danielle Belleny, who co-founded #BlackBirdersWeek

Earlier this year, an incident in New York's Central Park sparked a conversation in the US about racism and discrimination in the outdoors. A white woman called the police to report a Black man, Christian Cooper, an avid bird-watcher, after he asked her to put her dog on a leash. Footage of the encounter quickly went viral online.

The video prompted a group of Black scientists, birders and outdoor enthusiasts from the collective Black AF in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) to start a campaign celebrating Black birders and affirming their right to enjoy nature without experiencing racism. 

They launched the first ever #BlackBirdersWeek from May 31 to June 5, holding a series of virtual events and using a different hashtag on social media each day, such as #BlackInNature, #AskABlackBirder and #BlackWomenWhoBird. DW spoke to one of the project's co-founders, wildlife biologist and bird lover Danielle Belleny.

DW: You and others from the group Black AF in STEM launched #BlackBirdersWeek earlier this year. Could you tell us what the campaign is all about?

Black AF in STEM is a group of unapologetically Black and proud scientists from all kinds of backgrounds, but a lot of us are geared towards the natural resource sciences and work outdoors. So when we saw this racist experience that Christian Cooper, a Black man, faced while he was bird-watching, we figured that could happen to any one of us.

A number of us have actually had experiences like that where the cops have been called on us while were bird-watching or even at our jobs. So we wanted to address that incident pretty quickly. As people who work outdoors, we're scrutinized a little bit differently than people who might work at a lab. We wanted to protest, but also find community, in the fact that we enjoy this type of job and this type of recreation.

Read more: UK's 'Birdgirl' a voice for equality and against racism in conservation

What has the response been to #BlackBirdersWeek overall and were you surprised by any of it?

Yeah, I was definitely surprised by the response. We went worldwide with our reach. And I really didn't think that was going to happen because people make hashtags all the time. Then suddenly it picked up steam, the press wanted to talk to us and people wanted to collaborate. We had no idea this type of power would be created by this form of protest and also the sharing in Black joy. We love being outdoors, we just want people to not do racist acts towards us. We want people to be more inclusive in the outdoors and be more mindful of how their actions can deter a lot of people from enjoying it. 

Black people also reached out to us from other countries, saying, "Thank you so much for doing this. Because of this, I've been able to find people in my community that are also interested in these things." And it just makes me so happy because this is exactly what we wanted to do. 

You are a wildlife biologist, and clearly being outdoors is a very important part of your life. If you're comfortable sharing, have you experienced racism in the outdoors and has it ever impacted your fieldwork?

I definitely have. I've been one of those unfortunate people who has had the cops called on them. It was my first job as an undergrad, too, so I was especially scared when the cops showed up. 

I was trying to find bobcats inside of San Antonio, Texas. And in order to do that, I had to set up these motion-sensor-detecting cameras on trees in urban areas. So I was just walking around setting up cameras and testing them out. And in one of these areas, someone called the cops. I remember just shaking, I was almost in tears. It was just nerve wracking because it was also just after Trayvon Martin was murdered. So I had those thoughts run through my mind. It was terrifying.

What constraints do you feel as a person of color in the outdoors? And are there precautions you take to stay safe?

Usually it has to do with my binoculars or the other weird-shaped gear that I carry that someone might perceive as some sort of weapon. If you're unfamiliar with who I am and the equipment I have — like the receivers that I use to find the birds that are radio transmitted — that might be perceived as a threat. So I'm extra cautious and I'm always bubbly and ask: "Do you have questions?" I try to be open so that I'm not seen as something to be fearful of.

I also research places before I go bird-watching. So I think, "Is it safe for me to go birding here?" What if they have someone who might harm me? What if there is a clan? What if there's a racist group of people who might see me and confront me? I don't want that to happen. It's just not a pleasant experience. Not that I'm afraid of racists. It's just that I don't want to find racism attracted to me.

Listen to audio 06:04

WorldLink: Making the great outdoors accessible to minorities

And what can all of us, but especially white people, do to help make the outdoors more inclusive and welcoming to everyone?

A smile always goes a long way. If you see somebody on a trail, just ask, "Hey, have you seen anything cool?" And that usually leads to a mutual nerding out about some cool things you've seen. And if you're in a position of power, then also help out other people who may not get the shine they deserve — pass on opportunities, work on collaborations together. I've seen that happening more lately, and it's life changing. 

Read more: Black Lives Matter is a reality check for corporate diversity and inclusion strategies

A lot of companies have come out in recent months saying they stand with Black Lives Matter protesters. The outdoor community in particular is often portrayed as a very white community, even though that's an inaccurate representation. What would you like to see among outdoor companies?

It's clear that they don't have Black people on their teams, so I think it starts off with having Black voices actually inside those offices and inside those spaces, because then we'll see changes happening down the line. Then we'll see black people in ads. But also if you already have Black people inside, don't rely specifically on those people to make your diversity better. I think you need to hire somebody who is trained in improving diversity that will make that actually happen. 

What sort of change do you hope to see with #BlackBirdersWeek movement in the years to come? 

I want everybody who's Black to start winning more. That ties back into how can white people, not just Black people, help Black people in these spaces. It's that idea of partnerships and passing on opportunities. I want that to happen. And I hope that next year's Black Birders Week won't have to be started off because of a racist experience that we all relate to. I hope we can all just have a joyous week while also raising awareness, and that it won't necessarily be attached to the kind of trauma we had with Christian Cooper and Amy Cooper [the woman who called the cops, no relation to Christian Cooper] in Central Park. I just want more Black joy, and to hear more stories from people all over the place.

The painted bunting

Danielle Bellemy loves looking at all kinds of birds, but her favorite species is the painted bunting

Finally, do you have a favorite bird?

I definitely do. I was reluctant to say at first that I have a favorite bird because it used to be so hard to pick a favorite. But my favorite bird is the painted bunting. It's a bird from central Texas. I see it in my backyard in San Antonio. And basically it's like if someone gives you four crayons — a red one, a yellow one, a green one and a blue one — and then says, "Ok draw a bird." That's what it looks like. This bird should be sponsored by Crayola!

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

  • A golden-winged warbler

    World Migratory Bird Day: Flying for survival

    Flying on empty

    Habitat loss is by far the biggest threat facing birds. Intensive farming and deforestation are making it harder for long-distance fliers to find the shelter and food they need to build strength for their taxing migration. Take the golden-winged warbler. Its numbers have dropped 60% in 50 years, partly due to land clearing for palm oil, coffee and cattle in its wintering grounds in South America.

  • The Yellow Sea mud flats

    World Migratory Bird Day: Flying for survival

    Crucial pit stops

    Migratory birds also rely on key stopover sites where they can refuel — without them, species may never reach their destination and could eventually die out. The Yellow Sea wetlands shared by China and the Korean Peninsula are one of the most important rest stops for birds, but coastal development, reclamation for agricultural land and pollution have caused a decline in populations.

  • A spoon-billed sandpiper walks through water

    World Migratory Bird Day: Flying for survival

    Brink of extinction

    The critically endangered spoon-billed sandpiper is one of the species that relies on China's Yellow Sea coastline during its marathon journey from Russia to southeast Asia. There are only an estimated 210 pairs of the species left. In 2019, parts of the wetlands were added to the World Heritage List in an effort to prevent the sandpiper, and other endangered birds, from dying out.

  • A decoy bird sits in a cage in Malta

    World Migratory Bird Day: Flying for survival

    Hunted

    Malta is another such stepping stone for more than 150 bird species traveling between Europe and Africa. The Mediterranean country is also popular with poachers, who kill or capture thousands of wild birds during spring and autumn hunts. The practice has been devastating for breeding populations of songbirds, especially finches. Sometimes a caged decoy bird is used to lure others within range.

  • Wild geese fly next to a wind turbine

    World Migratory Bird Day: Flying for survival

    Collision course

    Migratory birds also have to contend with man-made structures along their flying pathways. Collisions with wind turbines, skyscrapers and power lines are not uncommon. During the day, birds might be confused by the sky reflected in a building's window and plow into the glass. At night, they can be drawn to bright city lights or lighthouses, often resulting in fatal crashes.

  • A dead albatross with plastic in its stomach

    World Migratory Bird Day: Flying for survival

    Toxic environment

    Pollution that ends up in bird habitats inevitably impacts their food supply and health. If they ingest toxins or get oil on their feathers during migration, they may struggle to fly and may not survive the journey. Plastic waste in the environment is also a hazard, because it can look a bit like food to birds. If they eat it, it fills their stomachs and causes them to starve.

  • Migrating sand martins preparing their nests

    World Migratory Bird Day: Flying for survival

    Bigger deserts to cross

    Changes in the climate are adding to stresses on bird habitats, prompting shifts in breeding and migration patterns. In the Sahel region of western Africa, prolonged drought has led to desertification, reducing green areas that migrating birds, such as these sand martins, rely on when crossing the desert on their long haul flights to Europe.

  • A stork with its three babies in a nest

    World Migratory Bird Day: Flying for survival

    Shifting behavior

    Studies show that rising temperatures are driving some species to take flight earlier, change their migration route, or cancel their journey altogether. Warmer spring weather also means flowers bloom and insect numbers spike earlier — that's bad news for long-distance travelers who might miss the peak abundance of their food sources, and won't have enough to feed their chicks.

    Author: Natalie Muller


DW recommends

Birdwatchers unite for 24-hour bird binge on Global Big Day 2018

Great tits, Himalayan snowcocks, rough-faced shags, brown tremblers. Those are just some of the species thousands of birdwatchers may catch sight of for this year's biggest birding event.  

Can bird watching help save Colombia's forests?

Colombia teems with birds, but until recently fighting between the government and guerilla groups scared visitors away. Now, former war zones are fast becoming bird-watching hotspots. And that could help preserve them.  

Why nightingales love scruffy Berlin

Berlin attracts more nightingales than almost any other European city. Although it's not an urban species, the little bird with the big voice seems to thrive in Germany's hectic capital.  

Audios and videos on the topic

Living Planet: How #BlackBirdersWeek is changing birding  

Advertisement

New environment podcast

On the Green Fence Series 2 icon

Listen to our new podcast!

Hosts Neil and Gabriel are forced to improvise for Series 2 after the coronavirus crisis derails all their plans.  

Rukam resident walks among palm oil plantation in Indonesia

Indonesian village living in shadow of palm oil

Rukam's residents thought selling their land to a palm oil company would bring wealth, but the environment has suffered.  

Radio

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast brings you environment stories from around the globe.  

Eco@Africa

Eco Africa's Nneota Egbe

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

This week on Eco Africa: Reforesting Senegal's coastline, South Africa's plastic roads and the Gambia's recycling queen.  

Eco@India

DW Eco India (Sendungslogo)

Eco India - The Environment Magazine

The motto of this week's Eco India is 'good conscience' - a decision for sustainable living.  

Global Ideas

An Andean bear in the sanctuary

Protecting the Andean bear

Two scientists are trying to protect the only bear on the South American continent from extinction.  