  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine grain deal
Heat and drought
Mercosur
Society

Black and German - The Afrodeutsch story

5 hours ago

Black and German still just doesn’t add up for many people. Yet Afro-Germans have lived in the country for many generations. Hundreds came during the Imperial period, from what were then colonies.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TyQE

"I was born in Germany. German is my mother tongue. I was in Africa just once in my life - on a package holiday,” says Konrad Erben, a student in Jena. Nevertheless, many people insist Erben can’t be German because he is black. But Afro-Germans have been living in Germany for a long time. Hundreds came from German colonies during the Imperial period. Some appeared in spectacles known as "Völkerschauen.” Others came to get an education. Mandenga Diek was the first African to become a German citizen in 1896. A successful salesman, he campaigned for civil rights with an organization called the "Afrikanischer Hilfsverein.” It marked the beginning of an organization for the black community in Germany. During the Nazi period, Afro-Germans were misused in propaganda films. For example, they played alongside Heinz Rühmann in the film "Quax in Africa.” Many were also subject to forced sterilization and imprisoned in concentration camps. After World War II, black US troops had relationships with German women in occupied Germany. Their children were put up for adoption in the United States. Those who remained were marginalized by racists daily. A former member of the German national soccer team, Erwin Kostedde, recalls his experiences in this film. Gabriela Willbold became the first black child to attend school in Cottbus. She took the anti-racist assertions of Communist East Germany literally and refused to tolerate any discrimination. In "Black and German,” four generations of men and women speak of their moving, rousing and proud history. This documentary is about racism, survival and self-empowerment.

Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

Go to show DocFilm
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Belgian blue cattle on a pasture in Wallonia

EU-Mercosur trade deal: A tale of two cattle ranchers

Trade10 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A 2-month-old orphaned baby elephant is given a dust-bath in the red earth after being fed milk from a bottle by a keeper

Help for elephants in distress

Help for elephants in distress

Nature and Environment14 hours ago11 images
More from Africa

Asia

South Korean emergency workers searching for survivors after heavy rains in North Gyeongsang Province

Heavy monsoon rains cause havoc in South Korea

Heavy monsoon rains cause havoc in South Korea

Catastrophe6 hours ago02:04 min
More from Asia

Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pictured at the annual summer press in Berlin on July 14, 2023.

Halftime review for German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Halftime review for German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Politics12 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A man watches fishing boats in the harbor of Essaouira as a seagull flies by

Morocco-EU fisheries deal set to expire

Morocco-EU fisheries deal set to expire

Politics9 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (right) and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (left) shake hands during a welcome ceremony, in Ankara, Turkey, in June 2022.

Turkey and the Gulf states: A complicated relationship

Turkey and the Gulf states: A complicated relationship

Politics15 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A thermometer in Death Valley shows a temperature of 54 degrees Celsius

Tourists flock to Death Valley to experience heat record

Tourists flock to Death Valley to experience heat record

Climate12 hours ago02:07 min
More from North America
Go to homepage