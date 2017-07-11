 Bitcoin surges past $50,000 for first time | News | DW | 16.02.2021

News

Bitcoin surges past $50,000 for first time

The cryptocurrency's value has jumped by nearly 75% since the start of this year as more companies, including Tesla, have lent their support. The surge also coincides with volatility on the markets amid the pandemic.

Bitcoin golden physical coin illustration on United States Dollar banknotes

The popular virtual currency has seen its value soar since the start of this year

Bitcoin cracked the $50,000 (€41,100) threshold on Tuesday in midday European trading.

Around 1235 GMT, the popular cryptocurrency rose to its all-time high of $50,547.70 — jumping up 4.4% since Monday.

It later dropped slightly down to $49,500 around 1255 GMT. 

Bitcoin's value has surged almost 75% this calendar year alone as the digital currency gains more mainstream support. Its lowest ebb in the last 52 weeks is a little over $4,000, more than 12 times less than its current price.

Among the currency's famous backers are Elon Musk. In early February, bitcoin's value surged after Musk's Tesla announced it bought $1.5 billion of bitcoin.

More to follow...

rs/rt (AFP, Reuters)

