Birmingham police arrest one man over deadly stabbing attack

British police said Monday they had arrested one man on suspicion of murder after a stabbing rampage that took place in the city of Birmingham on the early hours of Sunday morning.

One person was left dead and seven injured in the stabbing spree that took place in four locations in the English city.

Police wrote on Twitter that the 27-year-old man had been arrested at around 4 a.m. Monday local time, suspected of being responsible for the murder and all seven counts of attempted murder.

"Clearly this is a crucial development but our investigation continues," said Birmingham Police Commander Chief Superintendent Steve Graham.

He added that there was no suggestion of the attack being terror-related.

"Victims appear to have been chosen at random," he added.

90-minute stabbing rampage

Police answered a distress call at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Sunday morning after a stabbing was reported in Birmingham city center.

The British Press Association said the stabbing rampage lasted 90 minutes.

Two of the victims remain in critical condition, while a further five have less serious injuries.

Police previously released footage of a man they said they were looking for in relation to the stabbings.

