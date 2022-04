An idea first introduced by Darwin and von Humboldt

Naturalists like Charles Darwin, Alfred Russel Wallace and Alexander von Humboldt noted after traveling the world in the 19th century that nature in the tropics was abnormally vibrant in comparison with their homelands. So began the widespread "rule" that organisms were more colorful in the tropics than in the rest of the world — an idea for which little hard evidence has been found...until today.