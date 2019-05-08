 Bird saves German motorist from speeding fine | News | DW | 27.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Bird saves German motorist from speeding fine

Help came from above for one German motorist whose car was snapped by a speed camera in the western German town of Viersen. Police decided not to impose a fine because the driver's face was obscured by a passing bird.

Bird obscuring the face of a speeding motorist (picture-alliance/dpa/Polizei Viersen)

A motorist in the German town of Viersen had a lucky escape when his car — traveling well above the speed limit — was caught on a speed camera.

Police have decided not to go ahead with a fine for the driver of the Renault Twingo because his face in the speeding snap was covered by a bird — apparently a dove.

Although the speeding driver had been traveling at 54 kilometers per hour (33 miles per hour) in a 30 kph zone — which would normally mean a fine of up to €105 ($118) — officials said they wouldn't be taking the matter any further.

In a press release, Viersen police joked that the Holy Spirit may have staged an intervention on the driver's behalf.

Read more: 'Problem stork' Ronny terrorizes Brandenburg town again

Bird also off the hook

Officers also mused that although the quick-flying bird might also have been liable for a fine, they had decided against such a course of action. "We will allow grace to prevail here as well," they said.

While an identifiable image of the individual at the wheel is not always needed by police for a speeding fine to be imposed in Germany, the absence of one can present legal difficulties.

A pigeon setting off a speed camera (picture-alliance/dpa/Stadt Bocholt)

Earlier this month, police in the town of Bocholt were surprised to see a lone pigeon had set off a speed camera

It's not the first time a bird has caught the attention of police speed camera operators in Germany. Earlier this month, officials in nearby Bocholt were surprised to see that a particularly speedy pigeon appeared to have set off camera sensors at one location without any car being present.

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Cologne Cathedral fights pooing pigeons with birds of prey

Pigeons and doves often symbolize love, peace and reconciliation in art. But they're no longer welcome at Cologne Cathedral because of their destructive droppings. (11.04.2019)  

Why nightingales love scruffy Berlin

Berlin attracts more nightingales than almost any other European city. Although it's not an urban species, the little bird with the big voice seems to thrive in Germany's hectic capital. (03.05.2019)  

Pigeon caught by speeding camera in Germany

A speed camera in the small German town of Bocholt caught a pigeon swooping past well above the limit in a 30 kilometer-per-hour zone. The incident didn't ruffle enough feathers to warrant a major investigation. (08.05.2019)  

'Problem stork' Ronny terrorizes Brandenburg town again

A white stork in search of love has caused chaos in a town in Brandenburg every summer for four years. Will Ronny, as he is affectionately known, find love in the summer of 2019? (30.03.2019)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Police press release (German)

Police press release (German)

Related content

Blitzer der Stadt Bocholt erwischt eine Raser-Taube

Pigeon caught by speed camera in Germany 08.05.2019

A speed camera in the small German town of Bocholt caught a pigeon swooping past well above the limit in a 30 kilometer-per-hour zone. The incident didn't ruffle enough feathers to warrant a major investigation.

Deutschland Mann baut Blitzer-Attrappe in Vorgarten - Prozess

German carpenter acquitted after erecting fake speed camera at home 11.12.2018

A Cologne man got off easy after being charged with unlawful assumption of public authority for building a fake speed camera and putting it outside his house. He told the court that drivers often sped past his home.

Nackter Radfahrer in Kiel geblitzt

Naked cyclist caught by speed camera in Germany 28.07.2018

The man wore only shoes as he rode faster than the speed limit for cars towards downtown Kiel on a Saturday night. Police have not been able to identify the man to hand him a fine.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  