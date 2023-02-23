  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Turkey-Syria earthquake
Berlinale
A person holds a test tube labelled "Bird Flu"
Scientists are concerned about the spread of bird flu to mammalsImage: Dado Ruvic/REUTERS
HealthCambodia

Bird flu: Cambodia reports first fatality in years

48 minutes ago

After an 11-year-old girl died from bird flu in Cambodia, health officials urged parents to keep their children away from poultry. It is the country's first known human H5N1 infection since 2014.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Ns3T

An 11-year-old girl in Cambodia's eastern Prey Veng province has died from bird flu, health authorities said.

It is the country's first fatality from the virus in years.

What we know about the bird flu death

The girl fell ill on February 16 with a fever, cough and sore throat. She was sent to be treated at hospital in the capital, Phnom Penh. She was diagnosed on Wednesday and died shortly afterward, Cambodia's Communicable Disease Control Department said in a statement Wednesday.

It did not specify the time of death, but said that test results confirmed that the girl was "positive for H5N1", referring to the bird flu virus. The disease typically spreads from birds to humans through direct contact.

Health officials have taken samples from a dead wild bird at a conservation area near the girl's home, the Health Ministry said on Thursday. Cambodian Health Minister Mam Bunheng urged parents to keep their children away from poultry as well as sick or dead birds.

Cambodia had 56 human cases of H5N1 from 2003 through 2014 and 37 of them were fatal, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Cambodia villagers hold posters to spread awareness of H5N1 virus threats as health experts try to educate them to take care of their health
Cambodia villagers in Prey Veng province hold posters to spread awareness of H5N1 virus threatsImage: Cambodia Ministry of Health/AP Photo/picture alliance

The spread of bird flu

Since late 2021, Europe has been gripped by its worst-ever outbreak of bird flu, with North and South America also experiencing severe outbreaks. This has led to the culling of tens of millions of domestic poultry worldwide, many with the H5N1 strain.

Brid flu, also known as avian influenza, normally spreads in poultry and wasn't deemed a threat to people until a 1997 outbreak among visitors to live poultry markets in Hong Kong.

Most human cases worldwide have involved direct contact with infected poultry, but concerns have arisen recently about infections in a variety of mammals and the possibility the virus could evolve to spread more easily between people.

Symptoms of H5N1 infection are similar to that of other flus, including cough, aches and fever, and in serious cases, patients can develop life-threatening pneumonia.

Bird-flu outbreak hits India hard

H5N1 spillover to mammals

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus earlier this month expressed concern about avian influenza infections in mammals including minks, otters, foxes and sea lions.

"H5N1 has spread widely in wild birds and poultry for 25 years, but the recent spillover to mammals needs to be monitored closely,'' he warned, stressing that "for the moment, WHO assesses the risk to humans as low."

"But we cannot assume that will remain the case, and we must prepare for any change in the status quo," Ghebreyesus said.

Globally, there have been more than 450 fatal bird flu cases since 2003, according to the WHO.

dh/rt (AP, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Ukraine updates: Putin threatens to boost nuclear forces

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A woman carrying an umbrella and wading through water

Nigeria's election: Candidates ignore climate change

Nigeria's election: Candidates ignore climate change

Nature and Environment19 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A protester makes a three-finger salute in front of a row of riot police, who are holding roses given to them by protesters, on February 06, 2021 in Yangon

Exiled Myanmar journalists in Thailand fight for truth

Exiled Myanmar journalists in Thailand fight for truth

Politics19 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Boris Pistorius in camouflage gear adressing soldiers through a microphone

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius sees popularity soar

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius sees popularity soar

Politics15 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Helena (right) and her brother Bodia from Lviv are seen at the Medyka pedestrian border crossing in eastern Poland after fleeing the war in Ukraine, February 26, 2022

Poland-Ukraine: Solidarity with refugees, fear of Russia

Poland-Ukraine: Solidarity with refugees, fear of Russia

ConflictsFebruary 22, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

A syrian woman holds her baby in a queue in Cilvegozu, a turkish border with Syria.

Syria: What next for earthquake victims who returned home?

Syria: What next for earthquake victims who returned home?

Politics17 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Groups of migrants cross Rio Grande in the US border with Mexico

US-Mexico border: Painful search for missing migrants

US-Mexico border: Painful search for missing migrants

MigrationFebruary 21, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A person dressed in an elaborate purple and gold costume celebrates Carnival in Rio

In Brazil, Carnival back in full swing

In Brazil, Carnival back in full swing

Society22 hours ago01:21 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage