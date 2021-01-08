BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine may protect against coronavirus mutation — study

The good news first: The COVID-19 vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer is also expected to protect against mutations of the coronavirus that have surfaced in the United Kingdom and South Africa, according to a new laboratory study conducted by researchers at Pfizer and the University of Texas.
In 20 vaccinated participants, the antibodies successfully fought off the mutated virus, at least in the Petri dish. While these are only In Vitro tests under laboratory conditions and the test group is not particularly large, the news is reassuring.
In laboratory tests, the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine has been shown to be effective against mutated viruses.
Moreover, there is still no evidence that this viral variant would cause more severe forms of COVID-19 or that it is responsible for a higher mortality rate.
Rapid spread becomes a stress test
However, there is also bad news — these viral variants are so contagious that far too many people are likely to become ill at once. The British variant is up to 70% more contagious, this can lead to the collapse of health-care systems already running at full capacity in some countries. In many places there is already a shortage of hospital beds, ventilators and other intensive care equipment.
According to Richard Neher, head of the evolution of viruses and bacteria research group at the University of Basel, the main threat posed by these mutations is a possible faster spread. "If the variant actually spreads 50-60% faster, that leads to a lot more cases that have to be taken care of by the health care system and, unfortunately, some of them will end up dying. Beyond that, of course, there's a concern it could lead to reinfection and reduce vaccine effectiveness, but I think that's a secondary concern at this point."
Biological data on mutations yet to be evaluated
So far, knowledge of the new mutation comes mainly from epidemiological observations of its rapid spread. However, biological data on the variants have been scarce. The reason for the rapid spread could be a slight change in a site of the spike protein on the virus surface. Most coronavirus vaccines are designed so that the body of the vaccinated person recognizes and combats this spike protein.
The UK is preparing for more patients in its intensive care units.
Mutations are not uncommon in viruses; on average, there are two new variants every month.
However, the two variants that are spreading rapidly in the UK and also Denmark (called VOC202012/01, B.1.1.7 or 501Y.V1) and the virus variant B.1.351 or 501Y.V2, which has already accumulated eight different mutations in its genome and is currently spreading mainly in South Africa, are of particular concern.
The respective countries are not to blame for the fact that these variants were found there, they have examined the virus particularly closely and noticed these variants first. In the meantime, these mutations with the complicated names have been detected in many countries, including Germany.
Do the mutations endanger the vaccines' effectiveness?
Not at present. Howeve, laboratory tests as well as broad-based studies must continue to investigate how the vaccines cope with the mutations that have now become known and also with other variants. Of course, this also begs the question of whether those who have already been vaccinated and those who have already recovered are also protected against the new variants.
If at some point the virus mutates to such an extent that the immune response triggered by the vaccination can no longer neutralize the virus, then the vaccines would have to be adapted.
Such an update is not very difficult with the mRNA vaccines, according to BioNTech-Pfizer, which says the genetic code of the virus contained in the vaccine can be easily changed. But the production and distribution of the adapted vaccine is known to take time and already many vaccination centers are eagerly awaiting deliveries.
What do the mutations mean for patients?
From what we know, it is irrelevant for the infected person which variant he or she has contracted. The mutation has no influence on the course of the disease.
Accordingly, the measures already in place do not need to be tightened further, but rather implemented more consistently, according to Isabella Eckerle, head of the emerging viruses research group in the Department of Infectious Diseases at the University of Geneva. "We don't have any specific measures tailored to this variant now that are not valid for the other variants as well. The variant transmits in close contact, and any measures that reduce contact between people are effective. Also, any measures that aim to detect and isolate infected people early are effective."
Tougher anti-coronavirus measures will only have an effect if implemented thoroughly.
A challenge for everyone
Andreas Bergthaler, head of the viral pathogenesis and antiviral immune responses research group at the Research Institute for Molecular Medicine of the Austrian Academy of Sciences (CeMM), also sees keeping people motivated as the greatest challenge, and this is where politicians are called upon first and foremost.
It is frightening how many people do not want to be vaccinated. Improved communication is needed, he said, so that people do not become numb to the all-dominant topic of coronavirus and are willing to support the measures on their own initiative.
Millions of initial doses produced
From Sweden to Cyprus, Lithuania to Italy, the push to get people their first shots is now under way, 11 months after the first cases were reported in Europe. EU leaders have dubbed the launch of the drive "V-Day," a moment of unity in a pandemic that has killed more than 1.7 million people worldwide.
Elderly population a priority
Edith Kwoizalla, aged 101, was one of the first Germans to be vaccinated. She took the first of two doses at a care home in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt on Saturday, a day before the official launch. German Health Minister Jens Spahn said he expected 1.3 million doses to be delivered by the end of the year, with double that number by the end of January.
Mobile teams deployed across Germany
The country is largely relying on mobile teams to distribute the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine, such as here at a care home in Grossräschen, in Germany's eastern Brandenburg state. Most of the more than 400 planned vaccination centers will not be up and running until the next few days.
Vaccine will also work on variant: BioNTech
The vaccine, developed partly by a German firm, has been snapped up by governments around the world. BioNTech has "scientific confidence" that its coronavirus vaccine will also work on the new variant detected in the UK, company CEO Ugur Sahin told DW. The proteins on the mutated form of the virus were 99% the same as the prevailing virus, he said.
Hungary starts a day early
Hungary began vaccinating health care workers on Saturday, a day ahead of the EU's planned start date. Hungary has recorded over 316,000 cases and more than 9,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Polish paramedics vaccinated first
A Warsaw paramedic was one of the first people to receive the vaccine in Poland on Sunday. The first batch of 10,000 doses was transported from Pfizer's facility in Belgium to a warehouse in central Poland a day earlier. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called the launch "a great step in fighting the epidemic."
Politicians aim to ease concerns
EU leaders and scientists have gone to great lengths to insist the vaccine is safe. In the Czech Republic, Prime Minister Andrej Babis (seen here) was at the head of the line for his vaccination on Sunday. In Vienna, three women and two men over the age of 80 got the vaccine in the presence of Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.
'I didn't feel anything': first Swedish patient
Sweden, which has received praise and criticism for its looser handling of the pandemic, is expecting an initial batch of 10,000 shots, along with Norway. Denmark expects to have enough shots to initially vaccinate 40,000 people in care homes, followed by health care staff and those people with a high risk of illness. Iceland will receive 10,000 doses early in January.
First doses arrive in Cyprus
An 84-year-old man became the first patient to receive the coronavirus vaccine in Cyprus. While Europe has some of the best-resourced health care systems in the world, the sheer scale of the effort means some countries are calling on retired medics to help. Other countries have loosened rules for who is allowed to give the injections.
Three-stage program in Austria
A health care worker at the Hospital Favoriten in Vienna was one of the first in line to receive the vaccine. Austria is rolling the vaccine out through a three-stage program, starting with health care workers and people over the age of 65. Austria has recorded over 350,000 cases and more than 5,800 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
France: A million vaccinations by February
Mauricette, a 78-year-old French woman, was the first person to receive a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the Rene-Muret hospital in Sevran, on the outskirts of Paris. France is aiming to vaccinate the first million people by the end of February. The country has been one of the hardest hit in Europe, with over 2.6 million recorded cases and nearly 63,000 deaths.
Thumbs up in Italy
Italy began distributing the first batch of 10,000 shots on Sunday at the Niguarda hospital in Milan (seen here). In Rome, a 29-year-old nurse was the first to receive the jab at Rome's Lazzaro Spallanzani National Institute for Infectious Diseases. Health workers were first in line, with those over 80 to follow.
Portugal aims for 10% of the population
The first phase of Portugal's vaccine rollout aims to inoculate 10% of the population, with front-line workers and those over 50 with preexisting conditions taking priority. Here, a medical worker receives the vaccine at Santa Maria hospital in Lisbon.
Ambitious rollout in Spain
Spain is set to receive 350,000 doses from Pfizer-BioNTech per week, with a total of nearly 4.6 million to be delivered over the next three months. The government has said it aims to vaccinate between 15 million and 20 million people in the first half of 2021. Here, a 72-year-old receives the first injection at the Vallecas nursing home in Madrid.