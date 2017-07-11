BioNTech confident vaccine works on new COVID strain

BioNTech has "scientific confidence" that its coronavirus vaccine would also work on the variant detected in the UK, company CEO Ugur Sahin said Tuesday.

The proteins on the mutated form of the virus were 99% the same as the prevailing strains, Sahin said.

Sahin said his team would need around two weeks to test its vaccine on the new viral variant. "The likelihood that our vaccine works ... is relatively high," he told a news conference.

Should the vaccine need to be adjusted for the new variant the company could do so in about six weeks, said Sahin, though regulators might have to approve the changes before the shots can be used.

Approval for the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine

The vaccine developed by the German firm together with US partners Pfizer on Monday got approval for use in the EU. BioNTech said deliveries would begin immediately.

It is to be marketed as Comirnaty — a word construct derived from COVID-19, the virus' mRNA messenger molecule, and the terms community and immunity.

Germany is to receive its first batch of 151,000 doses next Saturday. Health Minister Jens Spahn said at least 670,000 doses would be distributed per week from January.

The BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine is also licensed in Britain, Canada and the United States.

Virus mutation 'normal'

Mutation was "a normal part of virus evolution," said Mike Ryan, emergencies chief of the World Health Organization (WHO).

"There's zero evidence that there's any increase in severity'' of COVID-19 from the latest strain, said Ryan, referring to the mutation of the spike protein that the virus uses to attach to and infect cells.

The spike is what vaccines and antibody drugs target.

Being able to track the vaccine rollouts and "a virus this closely" without time delay was a very advantageous development for global public health, said Ryan.

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said of the variants "none has made a significant impact on either the susceptibility of the virus to any of the currently used therapeutics, drugs or the vaccines under development."

