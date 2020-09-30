 Extinction crisis: ′The window of opportunity is closing′ | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 30.09.2020

Environment

Extinction crisis: 'The window of opportunity is closing'

Stopping mass species extinction is possible if the world pulls together, says leading ecologist Gerardo Ceballos in an interview with DW.

Symbolbild Artenschutz und Waldsterben (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Stratenschulte)

Almost 40% of plants are at risk of extinction, scientists have warned.  A global report published on Wednesday by Britain's Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, said land clearing, over-harvesting of wild species and changing weather patterns all posed significant threats.

Of the almost 4,000 new species of plant and fungi botanists registered last year, many were already facing extinction. Researchers said they were now in a "race against time" to catalogue unknown species before they disappeared for good. 

Ecologist and conservationist Gerardo Ceballos is the founder of the Stop Extinction campaign, which aims to raise awareness about species loss. He co-authored a seminal 2015 paper defining what has become known as the sixth mass extinction. That paper has recently been updated.

DW: What is this sixth mass extinction all about?

Gerardo Ceballos: In the past, there has been what we call five mass extinctions. Those mass extinctions are basically of a catastrophic nature. They have caused the destruction of around 70% of all the animals and plants on the planet. And we call them mass extinctions because they're much, much higher than the normal background extinction.

Gerardo Ceballos

Gerardo Ceballos says the rate of extinction will double unless we do something to stop it

We found that species of vertebrates, mammals, birds, reptiles and amphibians that have become extinct in the last 100 years, would have taken 10,000 years to become extinct under the normal background extinction rates. In other words, in 100 years, we have lost species that would normally have taken 10,000 years to lose. In one year, we lost the species we would have lost in 100 years. That's the magnitude of the problem. So we conclude that we have entered the sixth mass extinction. And in this case, the sixth mass extinction is caused by humans.

What is actually driving that extinction? What are we doing that's causing species to go extinct?

The ultimate causes are basically three things: Human population, consumption and the use of faulty technologies like fossil fuels. Things that are more easily tracked, and that we can change are habitat destruction and the illegal trade, which is this gigantic enterprise run by international mafias — in Mexico, the US, Europe, China — that make a gigantic profit by exploiting species.

This, plus things like air pollution, invasive species, and now global warming is causing this mass die-off of populations and species. And what is very important to emphasize is that this sixth mass extinction is accelerating and unless we do something, the rate of extinction will double.

An Orangutan in a cage on its way to being released back into the wild
A snow leopard against a backdrop of snowy mountains

Orangutans and snow leopards are considered to be among the most endangered species in the world

Why should people be concerned about species dying out at accelerated rates?

If we are very selfish and we want to keep humanity and civilization on Earth, we need to care for the wild plants and animals because they are part of the machinery that keeps conditions on Earth able to support life. All the benefits that we get from well-functioning nature and the proper combination of atmospheric gases to sustain life on Earth, depend on wild plants and animals.

We have 15 years only, we think, to change the course of the extinction path. The survival of all living things on this planet, including humans, will depend on what we do.

What needs to happen to get a handle on this crisis?

We need to think globally. We need to act together to fight the illegal trade. We probably need to create or strengthen new parts of the United Nations. Next year, there is a big biodiversity conservation conference in China and one of the main points now is how do we stop the illegal trade.

Watch video 06:36

Indiggenous knowledge and biodiversity conservation

The second thing will be that we need to really find ways to reduce inequity between countries and within countries. And finally, we need to work and understand that destroying the environment is an existential threat.

We are proposing a new strategy called Stop Extinction. Everybody knows now about climate change and its impact. Nobody basically knows about the magnitude of the extinction crisis and its impact. So what we need now is a massive campaign that tells us, every day: This is an existential threat.

On the one hand it is really bad, but on the other hand, it can be solved. There are many success stories in conservation. What we need to do first is to have a massive campaign of understanding, making people, corporations and countries aware of the problem, but also empower them to know that this gigantic challenge can be solved and we can all be part of that.

A green seahorse among marine plants
A koala sleeps on a branch

Speices of marine animals, marsupials, insects, birds, plants, flowers and trees are all facing the threat of extinction

The Convention on Biological Diversity is this very important international tool to conserve biodiversity. And there was this biodiversity plan that went through 2020. What do you think it needs to look like looking forward from 2020?

There are three things we need to do. One, we need to change the rules for wildlife trade. We need to stop the illegal trade and we need a massive effort to do it. We need to increase the number of protected areas throughout the world and find incentives to maintain all the natural habitats still left that are not protected. I think the world needs to invest probably $50 billion or $100 billion (€43 billion or €85 billion) a year specifically on these issues, on how to protect biodiversity.

What you're describing sounds almost like a Paris Agreement for species.

It is different to the Paris Agreement because we don't need to change the economy of the world to do it. And by doing it, we can create a lot of wealth. We know what to do. We just need to have the rules and the incentive to do it properly. This has to be like the Paris Agreement for biodiversity - but let's understand that if we lose all these species and the whole full range of climate change unravels on Earth, there is no way we will survive.

This interview was conducted by Sonya Diehn for DW's Living Planet and has been edited and condensed for clarity.

  • Vom Aussterben bedroht - Dorniges Seepferdchen (Seahorse Foundation )

    Some hope for recovery as extinction Red List grows

    Coronavirus sanctuary: Spiny seahorse

    Only two living spiny seahorses have been sighted since 2015 in prime breeding waters on southern England's Dorset coast. But a remarkable recovery is underway thanks to the COVID-19 lockdown, with 16 seahorses recently observed during a single dive by the Seahorse Trust. "When humans leave nature alone it has a chance to recover, and indeed thrive," Trust founder Neil Garrick-Maidment told DW.

  • A mussle slightly opened underwater

    Some hope for recovery as extinction Red List grows

    Mass mortality: Fan Mussel

    This marine mollusc entered the Red List as Critically Endangered in December. A newly discovered pathogen is causing dramatic declines in the population throughout the Mediterranean Sea, where the mollusc is endemic. The IUCN says that 80 to 100% of Fan Mussels affected by the pathogen have died, which "amounts to a mass mortality event."

  • A Tana River Red Colobus sits in a tree and gapes into the distances

    Some hope for recovery as extinction Red List grows

    Receding habitat: Tana River Red Colobus

    The Kenyan primate species is now Critically Endangered due to dramatic forest habitat loss caused by flooding, agriculture, fire, selective logging and wood collection. One of the world's 25 most threatened primates, its remaining forests are small and have a precarious future. Hunting is also helping to drive red colobus numbers down.

  • A rhino stands behind tall grass

    Some hope for recovery as extinction Red List grows

    Cautious hope: African Black Rhino

    Africa's Black Rhino population has grown at an annual rate of 2.5% between 2012 and 2018, from an estimated 4,845 to 5,630 animals in the wild. Though the Black Rhino remains Critically Endangered, the slow recovery is "a powerful reminder...that conservation works," said Grethel Aguilar, IUCN Acting Director General. But poaching and illegal trade could still undo the hard work, he warned.

  • Freshwater catfish

    Some hope for recovery as extinction Red List grows

    Climate victim: Australia's freshwater fish

    A Red List update reveals that 37% of Australia’s freshwater fish species are threatened with extinction. Nearly 60% are directly impacted by the climate crisis, the fish struggling to survive ongoing extreme droughts linked to record low rainfall and historical high temperatures. Invasive introduced species are also colonizing fresh water habitats due to shifting water temperatures and flows.

  • Guam Rail

    Some hope for recovery as extinction Red List grows

    Fighting back: Guam Rail

    The flightless Guam Rail is, after the California Condor, the second bird in history to recover after being declared extinct in the Wild. Native to the Pacific island of Guam, it was wiped out by the Brown Tree Snake after it was introduced in the mid-1940s. Still Critically Endangered, a 35-year captive breeding programme helped establish a Guam Rail population on the neighbouring Cocos Island.

  • A Giant Pseudoscorpion

    Some hope for recovery as extinction Red List grows

    Feral predators: Giant Pseudoscorpion

    The world's largest pseudoscorpion has entered the Red List as critically endangered. Reaching 1.5 cm, the oversized mini-beast with scorpion heritage lives exclusively on a 5-hectare islet off the arid Ascension Island located in the Atlantic between Africa and Brazil. The Giant Pseudoscorpion is losing habitat to introduced "predatory invertebrates" such as the American Cockroach.

  • Two rabbits cuddle

    Some hope for recovery as extinction Red List grows

    Newly endangered: European Rabbit

    While European Rabbits have been widely introduced across the Continent, the species has moved from near threatened to endangered across its original habitat in Spain, Portugal and southern France. Key prey to the endangered Iberian Lynx and the vulnerable Spanish Imperial Eagle, a new outbreak of Rabbit Haemorrhagic Disease is responsible for an estimated 70% population decline.

  • Rainbow Eucalyptus (CC BY-SA 2.0-Thomas Caldwell )

    Some hope for recovery as extinction Red List grows

    Plant extinction: Eucalypt

    While 812 of 826 eucalypt tree species occur only in Australia, an unprecedented worldwide assessment of the genus tree was included in the latest Red List update. Near 25% of the species that covers much of the Australian continent are threatened with extinction, due largely to habitat loss. These include the Vulnerable Eucalyptus moluccana, the sole food source of the declining Koala.

  • This 1925 photo shows a hunter with the now extinct Tasmanian tiger

    Some hope for recovery as extinction Red List grows

    Sixth extinction: Vertebrates in rapid decline

    Since the Tasmanian tiger was hunted to extinction a century ago, around 500 vertebrates have been lost for ever. According to a research team including Paul Ehrlich — who in 2015 confirmed a human-induced sixth extinction was underway — 515 vertebrates now have fewer than 1,000 individuals, and could be extinct within 20 years. Climate change and the animal trade are driving the acceleration.

    Author: Stuart Braun


