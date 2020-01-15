 Billie Eilish releases new James Bond theme song | News | DW | 14.02.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Billie Eilish releases new James Bond theme song

Fresh off sweeping the Grammys, Billie Eilish dropped her new song for the latest installment of the James Bond franchise. British actor Daniel Craig is set to give his final performance as the 007 agent.

Billie Eilish at the Oscars

US pop sensation Billie Eilish released on Friday her highly-anticipated official song for the upcoming James Bond film.

Four minutes long, the song shares the movie's title "No Time to Die” and it was co-written by Eilish and her older brother, Finneas. It was performed to an orchestral arrangement by 11-time Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer and Matt Dunkley.

At 18-years-old, Eilish is the youngest artist to ever write and record a James Bond theme, joining the ranks of major artists like Adele, Madonna and Paul McCartney.

The young artist swept the Grammys last month, winning best album, best record, song of the year and best new artist.

She's only the second musician to win all four categories in one night. Eilish then went on to perform at the Oscars ceremony this month.

Read more: Billie Eilish: How the anti-star became a superstar

The new James Bond film is the 25th installment of the franchise and it is due to arrive in theaters in April this year.

British actor Daniel Craig, who has appeared in the last four film, will be resuming his title role as the British secret agent for a fifth and final time.

In the movie, an aging Bond is drawn out of retirement in Jamaica to face a new villain played by Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek.

Craig, who is 51 years, is not expected to return to the 007 franchise. The actor has spoken publicly about the toll the role has taken on him, even undergoing minor ankle surgery after an injury on set.

jcg/rc (Reuters, AFP)

  • Billie Eilish (picture-alliance/AP Images/Invision/R. Grabowski)

    Billie Eilish's James Bond song and its iconic predecessors

    The youngest Bond singer

    The 18-year-old star of weird mainstream pop has been hired to create a fresh theme song for the venerable 007 franchise — becoming the youngest artist to ever take up the task. "It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way," said Eilish. "James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I'm still in shock." "No Time to Die" hits theaters in April.

  • Samuel Frederick Smith singing on stage (Photo: picture-alliance)

    Billie Eilish's James Bond song and its iconic predecessors

    Have to risk it all

    Sam Smith read the screenplay to the James Bond film "Spectre" and then penned the title song in 20 minutes — a record even for him. "The pressure to deliver a Bond song that stands against all the rest feels quite intense," he said in an interview upon the release of "Writing's on the Wall," on September 25, 2015. It became the first theme song in the history of the franchise to top the charts

  • Shirley Bassey (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

    Billie Eilish's James Bond song and its iconic predecessors

    Golden words

    Shirley Bassey sang the theme songs for not one but three memorable Bond films: "Goldfinger" in 1964, "Diamonds are Forever" in 1971 and "Moonraker" eight years later. In 2014, the Welsh singer with the strong voice released a new album that includes a 50th anniversary re-recording of "Goldfinger," which starred a slick Sean Connery as secret agent 007.

  • Tom Jones (Photo: Leon Neal/AFP/Getty Images)

    Billie Eilish's James Bond song and its iconic predecessors

    The tiger and the thunderball

    Tom Jones, nicknamed "the tiger" and also from Wales like Shirley Bassey, sang the title song for the fourth James Bond movie, starring Sean Connery. The song's lyrics rhyme a fitting description of the film's hero: "He always runs while others walk, he acts while other men just talk, he looks at this world and wants it all, so he strikes like thunderball." If that isn't James Bond to a T!

  • Paul McCartney (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

    Billie Eilish's James Bond song and its iconic predecessors

    On the wings of danger

    Paul McCartney and his wife Linda wrote the title theme for the 1973 Bond movie "Live and Let Die." McCartney's band Wings performed the song, which became one of the group's most successful singles. It was certainly the most successful Bond song at the time. After six films with Sean Connery, this edition starred Roger Moore as the quintessential agent.

  • Carly Simon (Photo by Joe Corrigan/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

    Billie Eilish's James Bond song and its iconic predecessors

    One of a kind

    "Nobody Does It Better" was recorded by Carly Simon as the title song for the 1977 Bond film, "The Spy Who Loved Me." It was the first theme song titled differently than the movie since "Dr. No," the very first Bond flick in 1962. The song was a huge international hit, one of the most successful Bond theme songs ever and it hit number two on the US charts.

  • Sheena Easton

    Billie Eilish's James Bond song and its iconic predecessors

    Singer on screen

    Grammy-award-winning, Scottish-born Sheena Easton sang "For Your Eyes Only" in the 1981 Bond hit movie, again starring Roger Moore. So far, Easton is the only artist to actually be seen singing on film during the opening scenes.

  • Tina Turner (Photo: picture-alliance/Rene Volfik/CTK)

    Billie Eilish's James Bond song and its iconic predecessors

    I've got you in my sight

    "Golden Eye," the title song for the 17th Bond movie in 1995, was written especially for pop icon Tina Turner — and, not surprisingly, it was a huge success. It was also Pierce Brosnan's first shot at the role of James Bond.

  • Madonna (Photo: EPA/FELIPE TRUEB)

    Billie Eilish's James Bond song and its iconic predecessors

    Die please, just not today

    Madonna wrote and performed the title song for "Die Another Day." Although different from traditional Bond theme music, the song was a commercial success worldwide. The 2002 film was Pierce Brosnan's final performance as 007.

  • Adele (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

    Billie Eilish's James Bond song and its iconic predecessors

    Let the sky come down

    Adele, one of the UK's bestselling singer/songwriters, wrote and composed "Skyfall" for the 23rd James Bond movie, calling it "one of the proudest moments" of her life. In 2013, the soulful singer won the best original song Oscar for "Skyfall" — the first Oscar for a Bond film in 47 years.

    Author: Dagmar Breitenbach


Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

James Bond: Born in Germany?

Agent 007 is definitely one of the most famous British fictional figures ever created. But according to some sources, he was actually born in the Ruhr valley. An exhibition in Bochum promotes the spy's German roots. (01.02.2019)  

Aston Martin is recreating James Bond's 'Goldfinger' DB5

Aston Martin is recreating a limited run of the 007 legendary DB5 cars. The vehicle will have the rotating license plates featured in movies including "Goldfinger," but there's no word on smoke screens or oil slicks. (20.08.2018)  

Grammys: Billie Eilish wins 5 awards in event overshadowed by Kobe Bryant death

The 62nd annual awards ceremony took place at the NBA star's home stadium — the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Gary Clark Jr., Tyler, The Creator and Anderson Paak also picked up gramophones at the prestigious event. (27.01.2020)  

Billie Eilish's James Bond song and its iconic predecessors

The 18-year-old star becomes the youngest musician to create a James Bond theme song. DW looks back at some of the most famous 007 songs — certainly just as impactful as any shaken-not-stirred martini. (15.01.2020)  

Related content

Niederlande Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish: How the anti-star became a superstar 15.01.2020

Five years after the release of her first track "Ocean Eyes," Billie Eilish is more successful than ever. Now she's writing the title song to the latest James Bond movie. What is behind the Billie Eilish phenomenon?

Kirk Douglas

Legendary film actor Kirk Douglas dies aged 103 05.02.2020

His son Michael confirmed the death of the Hollywood star in a social media post. Kirk Douglas was best known for his roles in "Spartacus" and "The Vikings" in a career that stretched across seven decades.

Los Angeles: Oscarpreisträger Bong Joon Ho

'Parasite' thrusts Korean film industry onto international center stage 11.02.2020

While cinema aficionados have long acclaimed the work of South Korean directors, South Korean films have been glossed over at the global level. Bong Joon-ho's fourfold Oscar win for "Parasite" marks a watershed change.

Advertisement