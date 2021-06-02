Billie Eilish: 'I can do what I want'

Billie Eilish's new song, "Lost Cause," is finally coming out on June 2. Fans of the pop superstar with indie roots spent the last few days sharing their excitement on social media after the singer teased fans on Instagram with a post: "New song out next week."
Soon after, Eilish wrote another elusive message that had fans speculating about the song's name, which will be accompanied by a music video and which is the fourth song to be previewed from the Happier Than Ever album, which is due for release July 30.
The youngest person and the first female artist to win the four top Grammy categories, 19-year-old Eillish has been constantly trending on Instagram and the anticipation is palpable.
While publicity-hungry celebrities can dominate social media trends to keep in touch with fans, Billie Eilish's attraction extends her frankness about her body issues, and her openness about her feelings.
Opening up to her fans
Her book Billie Eilish – by Billie Eilish, published last month, for example, includes numerous photographs of her childhood that offer a close and personal look into the young pop star's life.
"I don't want this book to feel like a chore, I want it to feel like a photo book you might have of yourself," she writes in the introduction. "They all vary in levels of intimacy, because that is life… I just want you to see me and my life, with your own eyes."
One snapshot of her brother, her musical collaborator from the start, shows him holding his baby sister's hand with the caption: "My big brother, Finneas. Been best friends from the beginning."
Many pictures are also of her close-knit family and show Eilish with her brother, mother and father, and the many puppies that feature in her shows and are often adopted by fans.
The book's openness and humility echoes Eilish in her documentary, The World's A Little Blurry, which tells the story of a teenager who is juggling exuberance and angst in an uncertain world.
The film, released on Apple TV earlier this year, is about how the star recorded her first album, When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
The album included her massive breakout hits like "You Should See Me in a Crown" and "Bad Guy," and won Eilish and her brother Finneas seven Grammys in 2020.
Eilish is also the youngest singer to sing the theme songfor a James Bond movie in the upcoming No Time to Die.
-
Grammys: Billie Eilish wins 5 awards in event overshadowed by Kobe Bryant death
Billie Eilish makes Grammys history after taking home five prizes
Teen star Billie Eilish made history after taking home the four biggest prizes on Sunday, with the awards for best new artist, record of the year, album of the year and song of the year. She was also handed the prize for best pop vocal album. Eilish is the youngest solo performer to win album of the year, while she is the first woman to win the four biggest prizes in the same year.
-
Grammys: Billie Eilish wins 5 awards in event overshadowed by Kobe Bryant death
Kobe Bryant's illuminated jerseys fail to lift the gloom
NBA star Kobe Bryant's jerseys are lit up as a tribute to the former Los Angeles Laker during the Grammy Awards. 41-year-old Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash just hours before the event began at the Staples Center, home of the Lakers.
-
Grammys: Billie Eilish wins 5 awards in event overshadowed by Kobe Bryant death
Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men tribute
Grammys host Alicia Keys said at the outset: "Tonight is for Kobe. We're all feeling crazy sadness right now." She continued emotionally: "Earlier today, Los Angeles, America and the whole wide world lost a hero. And we're literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built." Keys then launched into a soulful rendition of "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye" with Boyz II Men.
-
Grammys: Billie Eilish wins 5 awards in event overshadowed by Kobe Bryant death
Lizzo top of the pops
Lizzo accepted the award for Best Pop Solo Performance. The singer-songwriter, who was the show's most nominated act with eight, also performed.
-
Grammys: Billie Eilish wins 5 awards in event overshadowed by Kobe Bryant death
Vampire Weekend get album award
US rock band Vampire Weekend accepted the award for Best Alternative Music Album for "Father of the Bride." The group beat off competition from Lizzo, Grande, Lana Del Rey, H.E.R., Bon Iver, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X.
-
Grammys: Billie Eilish wins 5 awards in event overshadowed by Kobe Bryant death
Gary Clark Jr. picks up rock accolade
Gary Clark Jr. won Best Contemporary Blues Album for "This Land." His record came out on top above fellow nominees Larkin Poe, Robert Randolph & The Family Band, Sugaray Rayford and Southern Avenue.
-
Grammys: Billie Eilish wins 5 awards in event overshadowed by Kobe Bryant death
Tyler, The Creator scoops rap prize
The award for best rap album went to Tyler, The Creator for "Igor." He also performed at the 62nd annual version of the music awards. The American rapper, record producer and occasional fashion designer, brought his mom on stage to accept the prestigious award.
-
Grammys: Billie Eilish wins 5 awards in event overshadowed by Kobe Bryant death
Ace of Ventura
US singer Anderson .Paak won Best R and B Album for "Ventura." The artist beat fellow category nominees BJ The Chicago Kid, Lucky Daye, Ella Mai and PJ Morton. Anderson .Paak, featuring André 3000, also won Best R&B Performance for "Come Home." Paak said upon accepting his golden gramophone: "Honestly, I was sweating bullets."
-
Grammys: Billie Eilish wins 5 awards in event overshadowed by Kobe Bryant death
Nipsey Hussle posthumously receives two awards
The rapper passed away last year after being shot outside his store Marathon Clothing in Los Angeles. In this photo, DJ Khaled, center left, John Legend, center right, and members of Nipsey Hussle's family, accept the award for best rap/sung performance on his behalf.
Author: John Silk
'Songs that are so personal'
Just a couple of months after the documentary was released, Eilish appeared on the cover of Vogue in a version of herself that caught fans by surprise.
The former fashion deviant showed herself in an elaborate corset dress designed by Alexander McQueen – a stark contrast from her oversized clothes.
Vogue's Laura Snapes, who interviewed the singer for the article accompanying the photo shoot, quotes Elton John: "I don't think there's ever been such a young pop artist to write songs that are so personal… Billie Eilish's songs come from within her."
For Eilish herself, the photo shoot, inspired by 1950s model and pin-up girl Betty Brosmer, was an out-of-the-ordinary affair.
"I've literally never done anything in this realm at all … Y'know, besides when I'm alone and shit," she told the magazine.
And then, there is also a certain degree of hesitation regarding wearing a corset that triggers Eilish to think aloud: "If you're about body positivity, why would you wear a corset? Why wouldn't you show your actual body?"
The killer cover: Eilish's sexy appearance made a big stir
Calling out sexual abuse
Then again, why not. Ultimately for the singer, it's about exercising her free will, which is also about adult responsibility, especially towards young people when it comes to matters like sexual abuse.
"I don't know one girl or woman who hasn't had a weird experience … or a really bad experience," she said.
According to the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network (RAINN), the largest anti-sexual violence organization in the US, an American is sexually assaulted every 68 seconds. Every 9 minutes, that victim is a child.
As Vogue's Laura Snapes said, "Eilish's stardom reflects the contrary teenage aspiration to be validated for your differences."
And that's how the pop star combines the seemingly contradictory wishes of wanting to show her body and yet not invite critical comments, or worse, sexual abuse.
As she told Vogue: "My thing is that I can do what I want."
-
Amanda Gorman is first poet to grace Vogue cover
Amanda Gorman: Rise of a cultural icon
We watched agog as she recited her poem "The Hill We Climb" with such aplomb at Joe Biden's inauguration this year. Since then, Amanda Gorman's star has been on the ascent. The 23-year-old cultural icon, Harvard graduate and Youth Poet Laureate has since landed a modeling contract and will grace the cover of US Vogue in May.
-
Amanda Gorman is first poet to grace Vogue cover
Lizzo: 'Be the first'
In an Instagram post, musician Lizzo claimed that she was the first big, Black woman on the cover of Vogue — although the magazine itself hasn't confirmed that. Nevertheless, the rest of her post is worth emulating: "But our time has come. To all my Black girls, if someone like you hasn't done it yet — BE THE FIRST."
-
Amanda Gorman is first poet to grace Vogue cover
Harry Styles: Wear what you like
British pop singer (and former One Direction heartthrob) Harry Styles became the magazine's first ever male cover star in November 2020. Garbed in a Gucci gown paired with a black tuxedo jacket, the cover sparked debate. Styles responded, "I think what's exciting about right now is you can wear what you like. It doesn't have to be X or Y. Those lines are becoming more and more blurred."
-
Amanda Gorman is first poet to grace Vogue cover
Yalitza Aparicio: Proud of her roots
In a country where lighter skinned people get more media coverage despite being outnumbered by indigenous communities, Mexican actor Yalitza Aparicio's Vogue Mexico cover made history. The former preschool teacher, who received a best actress Oscar nomination for her debut performance in Alfonso Cuaron's 2018 drama "Roma," was named UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Indigenous Peoples in 2019.
-
Amanda Gorman is first poet to grace Vogue cover
Padma Lakshmi: Tireless multi-hyphenate
Padma Lakshmi, top chef, author and host of an Emmy-winning television show, is also an ambassador for the American Civil Liberties Union. She has established the Endometriosis Foundation of America (a condition that she suffered personally), and placed the spotlight on sexual assault in an op-ed in 2018 in the New York Times, where she revealed that she too was a rape survivor.
-
Amanda Gorman is first poet to grace Vogue cover
Priyanka Chopra: Model to memoirist
The first Indian woman to grace the cover of US Vogue, Priyanka Chopra rose to fame in her native India after being crowned Miss World in 2000. She starred in several Bollywood films, winning acting awards on the way. She has since successfully crossed over to Hollywood and recently published her memoir, "Unfinished," which made the New York Times bestseller list.
-
Amanda Gorman is first poet to grace Vogue cover
Madonna: Pop culture phenomenon
No Vogue-related listicle would be complete without a mention of the singer who not only influenced pop culture but whose similarly titled single put "vogue-ing" on the map. The 62 year-old music icon has been setting trends since the 80s, and has played muse to fashion designers and younger pop stars alike.
-
Amanda Gorman is first poet to grace Vogue cover
Lupita Nyong'o: Planting the seed of possibility
The Oscar-winning Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong'o has openly spoken of her insecurity about her looks. "Until I saw people who looked like me, doing the things I wanted to. Seeing Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey in 'The Color Purple,' it dawned on me: 'Oh — I could be an actress!' We plant the seed of possibility." She now uses her platform "to expand and diversify the African voice."
-
Amanda Gorman is first poet to grace Vogue cover
Forces for change
Besides Laverne Cox, who became the first trans cover person on British Vogue, this landmark issue boasted a cover line-up of global female movers-and-shakers including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern; teenage Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, and Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.
Author: Brenda Haas