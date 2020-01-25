Billie Eilish: From bedroom artist to queen of pop

18-year-old Billie Eilish made the Grammy Awards her own on Sunday. Not only did she become the youngest person to take home the top Grammy awards for Best Record, Song and Album of the Year, she also took home Best New Artist. No one has made the Grammy grand slam since Christopher Cross in 1981.

Read more: Billie Eilish: How the anti-star became a superstar

Eilish haul overshadowed

Her song "Bad Guy," a whispered rap with a menacing backbeat that has been described as nu-goth pop and went number one around the world, won Song of the Year and Recording of the Year.

Eilish's debut, double platinum When We all Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? won best pop vocal album, with her brother Finneas O'Connell also awarded for engineering and producing the album.

The remarkable triumph of the LA native who only turned 18 last month, was overshadowed by the tragic death of former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant. In addition, numerous controversies dogged the Recording Academy on the eve of the awards, with ousted CEO accusing the Grammys nominations process of being rigged, and rapper Diddy calling out the organization for not giving enough respect to R&B and hip-hop.

Lizzo, one of Eilish's main competitors who won three awards including including Best Pop Solo Performance, kicked off the gala at the Staples Center by dedicating it to Bryant. That same arena is where the NBA icon made history with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Depression, suicide and climate change

Eilish and her brother collaborated on her debut album in a bedroom of the Los Angeles-area home where they grew up. They have been working together for several years, with Eilish only 14 when she won plaudits for the song Ocean Eyes — written and produced by her brother — which was independently released online in 2016.

O'Connell said on Sunday night that the duo never thought that an album that addresses depression, suicidal thoughts and climate change would be up for a Grammy.

"It's like anything is possible,'' Eilish said.

"What's next? I don't know — be in this moment is all I'm thinking about," Eilish told reporters backstage.

Grammys: Billie Eilish wins 5 awards in event overshadowed by Kobe Bryant death Billie Eilish makes Grammys history after taking home five prizes Teen star Billie Eilish made history after taking home the four biggest prizes on Sunday, with the awards for best new artist, record of the year, album of the year and song of the year. She was also handed the prize for best pop vocal album. Eilish is the youngest solo performer to win album of the year, while she is the first woman to win the four biggest prizes in the same year.

Grammys: Billie Eilish wins 5 awards in event overshadowed by Kobe Bryant death Kobe Bryant's illuminated jerseys fail to lift the gloom NBA star Kobe Bryant's jerseys are lit up as a tribute to the former Los Angeles Laker during the Grammy Awards. 41-year-old Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash just hours before the event began at the Staples Center, home of the Lakers.

Grammys: Billie Eilish wins 5 awards in event overshadowed by Kobe Bryant death Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men tribute Grammys host Alicia Keys said at the outset: "Tonight is for Kobe. We're all feeling crazy sadness right now." She continued emotionally: "Earlier today, Los Angeles, America and the whole wide world lost a hero. And we're literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built." Keys then launched into a soulful rendition of "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye" with Boyz II Men.

Grammys: Billie Eilish wins 5 awards in event overshadowed by Kobe Bryant death Lizzo top of the pops Lizzo accepted the award for Best Pop Solo Performance. The singer-songwriter, who was the show's most nominated act with eight, also performed.

Grammys: Billie Eilish wins 5 awards in event overshadowed by Kobe Bryant death Vampire Weekend get album award US rock band Vampire Weekend accepted the award for Best Alternative Music Album for "Father of the Bride." The group beat off competition from Lizzo, Grande, Lana Del Rey, H.E.R., Bon Iver, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X.

Grammys: Billie Eilish wins 5 awards in event overshadowed by Kobe Bryant death Gary Clark Jr. picks up rock accolade Gary Clark Jr. won Best Contemporary Blues Album for "This Land." His record came out on top above fellow nominees Larkin Poe, Robert Randolph & The Family Band, Sugaray Rayford and Southern Avenue.

Grammys: Billie Eilish wins 5 awards in event overshadowed by Kobe Bryant death Tyler, The Creator scoops rap prize The award for best rap album went to Tyler, The Creator for "Igor." He also performed at the 62nd annual version of the music awards. The American rapper, record producer and occasional fashion designer, brought his mom on stage to accept the prestigious award.

Grammys: Billie Eilish wins 5 awards in event overshadowed by Kobe Bryant death Ace of Ventura US singer Anderson .Paak won Best R and B Album for "Ventura." The artist beat fellow category nominees BJ The Chicago Kid, Lucky Daye, Ella Mai and PJ Morton. Anderson .Paak, featuring André 3000, also won Best R&B Performance for "Come Home." Paak said upon accepting his golden gramophone: "Honestly, I was sweating bullets."

Grammys: Billie Eilish wins 5 awards in event overshadowed by Kobe Bryant death Nipsey Hussle posthumously receives two awards The rapper passed away last year after being shot outside his store Marathon Clothing in Los Angeles. In this photo, DJ Khaled, center left, John Legend, center right, and members of Nipsey Hussle's family, accept the award for best rap/sung performance on his behalf. Author: John Silk



"Mainly I think the fans deserve everything," she said, standing alongside O'Connell, who shared in her Grammy glory.

"I feel like they have not been talked about enough tonight because they're the only reason any of us are here at all. So thanks to the fans."

And she gave a special shout out to Ariande Grande, who despite five nominations, went home empty-handed, saying that Grande's Thank U, Next album had been an important record for her and deserved to win. The onstage moment recalled Adele saying the same thing about Beyonce the same year Adele triumphed.

"I think it deserves more than anything in the world, I love you so much," Eilish said of Grande's record.

Highlighting diversity

The success of a young white girl came on a night the Recording Academy seemingly went out of its way to highlight diversity, especially in light of ongoing claims that the Grammys are consistently too male and too white.

There were tributes to Prince and slain rapper Nipsey Hussle. Tyler, the Creator performed Earfquake' with Boyz II Men, rapper Lil' Nas X, who took home two Grammys for his album Old Town Road, also took center stage, as did Grande, host Alicia Keys and Gary Clark Jr. with the Roots.

Gary Clark Jr, who won three Grammys including Best Rock Song for his anti-racist This Land, gave several inspired performances. His success was seen by some as an overdue recognition of the influence of black artists on rock.

sb/als (AP, AFP, dpa)