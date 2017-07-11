Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce

Bill and Melinda Gates announced in identical tweets Monday that they were ending their 27-year marriage.

They said they "no longer believe" that they can grow as a couple.

The American business magnate and co-founder of Microsoft is the third-richest man in the world.

What did the Gates' say?

"After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage," Gates tweeted.

"We have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives,'' they said.

"We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life.''

What this means for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Despite the end of their marriage, Gates said they would continue to collaborate on the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The pair have also invested vast sums of money in the search for a coronavirus vaccine and have donated to COVID-19 treatment research.



mvb/rt (Reuters, AFP)