Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce

Bill Gates, the third-richest man in the world, announced on Monday that he and his wife Melinda were ending their marriage.

The American business magnate and co-founder of Microsoft said they "no longer believe" that they can grow as a couple.

What did the Gates' say?

In identical tweets, the Gates' said their marriage of 27 years was ending.

"After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage," Gates tweeted.

"We have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives,'' they said.

"We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life.''

Despite the end of their marriage, Gates said they would continue to collaborate on the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The pair have also invested vast sums of money in the search for a coronavirus vaccine and have donated to COVID-19 treatment research.



