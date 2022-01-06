Biking into business

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
David Michael's entrepreneurial spirit led to co-found Saikle Kenya, a bike hiring service directed at students. With business booming, David has his sights set on expanding his repertoire!
David Michael is a 24-year-old university dropout from Kenya's Thika county. He has built up a booming bike hiring business called Saikle Kenya.
He and his partner Peter Muli started with just 30 used imported bikes. Saikle Kenya is targets university students and their services are available at three Kenyan universities. During peak season, Saikle Kenya makes a healthy profit, despite difficulties.