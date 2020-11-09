 Biden′s climate plans: A ′historic tipping point′? | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 09.11.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Environment

Biden's climate plans: A 'historic tipping point'?

With Joe Biden headed to the White House, environmental campaigners are hoping the US will get back on track and renew its commitment to fighting climate change. But some analysts fear it might be too late.

Joe Biden campaigning

In his first address to the nation as the president-elect on Saturday, Joe Biden presented a vision of hope for the future of the United States.

The Democrat spoke optimistically about the Americans who have called on his incoming administration to "marshal the forces of science and the forces of hope in the great battles of our time," which include efforts to control the COVID-19 pandemic, increase prosperity and "save the climate."

Read more: Biden pledges to restore US global cooperation and leadership — but can he?

Biden's climate plan is backed with some concrete pledges, including $2 trillion (€1.7 trillion) to help wean the US energy sector off fossil fuels over the next 15 years and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

He is also determined to bring back Obama-era environmental regulations eliminated by President Donald Trump with a flurry of executive orders in his first days in office — including one that would see the US rejoin the global 2015 Paris climate agreement, which it officially left just last week.

Biden's 'ambitious' plans could have far-reaching effects

Environmental analysts are hopeful of what a Biden presidency could do for the planet. Niklas Höhne of the NewClimate Institute, based in Germany, told DW that Biden's climate plans were "very ambitious."

"The electricity sector is to have net-zero emissions by 2035 — the entire electricity sector. If you compare that with Germany, where coal power is supposed to run until 2038 — and that's still far from being CO2 neutral," he said.

Read more: US Green Party: 'There's more at stake than getting rid of Trump'

Höhne added that Biden's 2035 goal makes economic sense, in a country suffering from a coronavirus slowdown and where about half the states are already moving in a similar direction on renewable energy.

"This is something that he can really drive forward. He has the … economic situation on his side — it's simply cheaper in the long run," said Höhne. The renewables sector is becoming increasingly affordable and has become a major employer in the US. In 2019, nearly 3.3 million people worked in clean energy, outnumbering fossil fuel workers three to one, according to environmental business group E2.

A large solar farm in the Mojave Desert in California near Primm, Nevada (Getty Images)

Renewable energy is booming in the US, including solar energy in Nevada...

Wind turbines in a field beside a highway in Palm Springs, California (picture-alliance/Design Pics/I. Grant)

...and wind energy in California.

The ongoing pandemic has been a major part of Biden's platform. The president-elect has promoted an economic recovery plan tied to tackling climate change, with investments in renewable energy and climate-resilient infrastructure, sectors which stand to benefit under a Biden administration, according to Nigel Green, head of the global financial consulting firm deVere.

But with the balance of power in Washington still undecided — Democratic control of the US Senate will be determined in two Georgia runoff elections in January — and with millions of Americans still dependent on fracking, coal and oil production, Biden's goals are expected to face plenty of resistance.

Read more: Climate crisis struggles to influence voters

"I don't want to gloss over how difficult it will be to solve these problems, especially if Congress fails to step up and do its part," said Rachel Cleetus, policy director for climate and energy at the Union of Concerned Scientists, in an analysis posted on Saturday.

"But now we have a president who has said he will actually work to address these problems, instead of one who lies relentlessly about their very existence, while actively making them worse."

In her analysis, she outlined a list of actions the incoming Biden administration should take within its first 100 days in office. These included directing all federal agencies to develop climate action plans, and the creation of a White House agency focused on overseeing a "fair transition plan for coal workers" and their communities.

Infographic showing the global CO2 budget required to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius

Will US action push the world in the right direction?

Biden's plans would also have an effect on the global scale, according to a new analysis by Climate Action Tracker (CAT), which tracks commitments and actions of countries on climate change. If implemented, his policies could reduce US greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by about 75 gigatons over the next 30 years.

Höhne, whose organization supports CAT, pointed out that along with China's recent pledge to reach net-zero emissions by 2060, the US effort would "[take] the world 25-40% of the way towards limiting warming to the Paris agreement's 1.5 Celsius limit."

"This could be an historic tipping point: with Biden's election China, the USA, EU, Japan South Korea — two-thirds of the world economy and over 50% of global GHG emissions — would have net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by mid-century commitments," added Bill Hare of Climate Analytics, the other CAT partner organization.

Read more: Big Oil splutters — how will it survive the energy transition?

British economist Nicholas Stern, however, has cautioned against too much optimism.

"Biden's victory should set America back on course to play a leading role in global efforts to fight climate change," he said. But even with the US rejoining the Paris agreement and trillions in climate funding, Stern said the world was "unlikely to see global action with the urgency and scale we need over the next decade" to have a good chance of limiting warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) by 2100, unless other countries up their commitments.

"The next four years are crucial, and with a US president in office who once again recognizes global warming as an existential threat to humanity we have a chance, if we work together, to avoid the worst impacts of climate change," he said.

Höhne agrees, saying that Biden could "send an important signal. And I believe that in politics, it is the signal that counts, even if in the end you can't quite implement it."

Watch video 03:45

Goodbye 'America First'?

'A glimmer of hope'

Far ahead of his inauguration in January, that signal appears to have been received by leaders in Europe and around the world, many of whom congratulated Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory over the weekend.

Read more: EU plots course as US awaits election winner

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU was ready to "intensify cooperation" on important issues like climate change, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Berlin and Washington would stand "side by side in the fight against global warming and its global consequences."

"Biden's narrow victory offers a glimmer of hope for people and the planet," said Jagoda Munic, director of Friends of the Earth Europe. "This may be the last administration that can prevent catastrophic climate breakdown — the EU and US must deliver the fair share of climate action people and the planet." 

  • Award winning project of architect Anne Feenstra (copyright: Anne Feenstra)

    Building a better world

    Anne Feenstra

    Architects should never forget the people that are building for - this is a core belief of Dutch architect Anne Feenstra. His projects in Afghanistan and India serve the local community. This pavilion in the Afghan province Bamiyan is an example of his "slow architecture". He works mainly with locals, and some are even unskilled craftsmen.

  • Award winning project of architect Salma Samar Damluji (copyright: Salma Samar Damluji)

    Building a better world

    Salma Samar Damluji

    Beirut-born Iraqi architect Salma Samar Damluji does not design new buildings, but instead restores old sites that extremists have threatened to destroy, like the Wadi Daw'an in Yemen. Salma Samar Damluji is chief architect of a foundation, that wants to preserve the cultural wealth of the Middle East.

  • Award winning project of architect Bernd Gundermann (copyright: Urbia Group Bernd Gundermann)

    Building a better world

    Bernd Gundermann

    How is it possible to build on a coastal strip that is being impacted by climate change and rising sea levels? It's a quandary that German architect Bernd Gundermann has been trying to solve in Auckland, New Zealand. He wants to protect the city from flooding, but avoid building a fortress - to maintain a connection between the land and sea.

  • Award winning project of architect Suriya Umpansiriratana (Copyright: Dechophon Rattanasatchatham)

    Building a better world

    Suriya Umpansiriratana

    Thai architect Suriya Umpansiriratana designs temples and monasteries for Buddhist monks - for free. His architecture is designed to suit their way of life: peace and movement, meditation, food and prayer - everything follows a circular structure...

  • Award winning project of architect Suriya Umpansiriratana (copyright: Dechophon Rattanasatchatham)

    Building a better world

    Suriya Umpansiriratana

    …a circular walkway in the treetops rests on thin pillars and allows the monks to follow their daily rituals, and also the path of the sun. Suriya Umpansiriratana uses simple, recyclable materials and combines Buddhist philosophy with ecological concepts.

  • Award winning project of architect group TYIN (copyright: Pasi Aalto)

    Building a better world

    TYIN

    Then there's also a non-profit project: the orphanage in Thailand’s Noh Bo, designed by students from Trondheim, Norway. The 2008-established organization, TYIN, designed six pavilions - the skeletons of which are made out of wood and the walls of bamboo. The roofs look like butterfly wings, which is where the project's name, "Soe Ker Tie," comes from.

  • Award winning project of architect Patama Roonrakwit (copyright: case Studio)

    Building a better world

    Patama Roonrakwit

    Cheaper rooms for the growing middle class - something that has not been a problem in Thailand for a long time: the state has particularly been promoting programs for the less-privileged. "Every time a project was finished, I thought about us, Bangkok’s extensive middle class," says Patama Roonrakwit. The architect has designed cheap houses for the middle class, like here at the TEN House Project.

  • Award winning project of architect Santiago Cirugeda (copyright: Recetas Urbanas)

    Building a better world

    Santiago Cirugeda

    Spaniard Santiago Cirugeda regards himself as a subversive-guerilla architect, who questions standards of urban housing and relies on citizens' initiatives. The epicenter of his activism is Sevilla. In La Carpa square, Cirugeda constructed a "spider" with a container body and long metallic legs.

  • Award winning project of architect Santiago Cirugeda (copyright: Recetas Urbanas)

    Building a better world

    Santiago Cirugeda

    He has also focused his efforts on providing an answer to the housing crisis that drove hundreds of thousands of Spaniards from their homes and into debt. Young architects working with Cirugeda, many of whom have themselves been affected by unemployment, work together with citizens, lawyers and hackers to share the know-how required to shape urban spaces - and perhaps a beer or two as well.

  • Award winning project of architect group Al Borde (copyright: Andrea Vargas)

    Building a better world

    Al Borde

    The architects from Al Borde in Ecuador try to integrate locals into their projects. They cooperate with residents to create public buildings, like "Esperanza Dos" in Manabi province. The school is based around a tent-like shape but made of branches and bamboo sticks - the way local fishermen have been building for generations.

  • Award winning project of architect group Al Borde (copyright: Esteban Ladena)

    Building a better world

    Al Borde

    As soon as the village community understood all aspects of the construction process, the architects were no longer needed. In a short time, the villagers went on to extend the building, adding rooms featuring wooden floors and bamboo walls - all on their own initiative.

  • Award winning project of East Coast Architects (copyright: ECA)

    Building a better world

    East Coast Architects (ECA)

    The East Coast Architects work in South Africa's rural regions. They build schools where there is a lack of public or private institutions and therefore also a lack of possible social, cultural and economic growth. But the schools are not only places of education, but also centers for the entire community.

  • Award winning project of East Coast Architects (copyright: ECA)

    Building a better world

    East Coast Architects

    Such model schools, like the "Vele Secondary School" in Limpopo province, are like a microcosm. They familiarize the students with water and electricity provision as well as with collective management - all the while helping them become agriculturally self-sufficient. Completed in 2011, the small village school has become a model for the whole of South Africa.

  • Award winning project of architect Kengo Kuma (copyright: Kengo Kuma & Associates, Michel Denance)

    Building a better world

    Kengo Kuma

    Japanese architect Kengo Kuma is regarded highly in the league of champions of architects. In contrast to other stars of the international scene, he uses sustainable materials - mainly wood - and demands more humility. He created this building clad in birch wood close to Mont Blanc in the French Alps.

    Author: Thorsten Glotzmann / leo


DW recommends

Opinion: A new US president — but no winner

The anti-democratic spirit of Trump's destruction has not disappeared with Biden's victory. Domestically, the US is facing difficult times. But its foreign policy is becoming increasingly predictable, says Ines Pohl.  

Trump and Biden: Little room for climate change in US election

As the US faces wildfires and storms, climate change remains one of the most divisive topics among voters. Yet despite the high stakes, so far, it has played a minor role in the upcoming election.  

Just how viable is Joe Biden's economic plan?

According to projections, Democratic White House nominee Joe Biden has garnered enough electoral votes to secure the US presidency. Will his economic plan work amid the pandemic and turn America's fortunes around?  

Advertisement

New environment podcast

DW On the Green Fence SE 03 Picture Teaser

Listen to our new podcast!

Would you stop eating meat if you knew the true cost to the environment?  

Rukam resident walks among palm oil plantation in Indonesia

Indonesian village living in shadow of palm oil

Rukam's residents thought selling their land to a palm oil company would bring wealth, but the environment has suffered.  

Radio

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast brings you environment stories from around the globe.  

Eco@Africa

Eco Africa's Sandrah Twinoburyo

Welcome to the newest edition of Eco Africa

This week on Eco Africa: Building better housing in South Africa's Soweto township and putting hair clippings to use.    

Eco@India

DW Eco India (Sendungslogo)

Eco India - The Environment Magazine

How can we improve air quality to achieve better living conditions on Earth?  

Global Ideas

Panama Facts & Figures (Detlef Urban/DW)

Restoring rainforest for the Panama Canal

Green investment in agroforestry is helping restore Panama's forests, and the country’s famous canal could benefit, too.  