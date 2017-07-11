 Biden′s attorney general pick vows to depoliticize Justice Department | News | DW | 21.02.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Biden's attorney general pick vows to depoliticize Justice Department

Joe Biden's nominee for attorney general has laid out his agenda, should he be confirmed to take over the US Justice Department. Merrick Garland must win over at least some Republican support in the Senate.

Merrick Garland

Garland plans to tell senators that enforcing equal justice for people of color remains an 'urgent' task

US President Joe Biden's nominee for attorney general has pledged to depoliticize the Justice Department, uphold civil rights and bring the Capitol rioters to justice, in comments released on Saturday.

Merrick Garland, a federal appeals court judge, is set to appear before a confirmation hearing on Monday and Tuesday and released his planned testimony ahead of time.

Political independence

Garland's predecessor, William Barr, had initially portrayed himself as an independent leader who would not bow to political pressure. However, he consistently made controversial decisions that critics claimed were primarily in the interests of former US President Donald Trump.

Barr overruled career prosecutors to recommend a lighter sentence for Trump ally Roger Stone and moved to dismiss the criminal case against former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn. 

Watch video 02:59

Where to now for the Republican Party?

Garland plans to tell senators that he will reaffirm "policies that protect the independence of the department from partisan influence in law enforcement investigations [and] that strictly regulate communications with the White House."

He plans to create clear guidelines for FBI investigations amid claims that the bureau's investigations into Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016 and then Trump in 2017-2018 strayed too deeply into politics.

The Justice Department is currently involved in several sensitive probes, including one focused on a Delaware investigation into Biden's son Hunter over tax issues and a federal investigation in Manhattan into former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani's business dealings in Ukraine. 

Equal justice

In what appears to be a reference to the Black Lives Matter movement, Garland plans to tell senators that enforcing equal justice for people of color remains an incomplete and "urgent" task. 

"Communities of color and other minorities still face discrimination in housing, education, employment, and the criminal justice system; and bear the brunt of the harm caused by pandemic, pollution, and climate change,'' Garland said.

  • Four teens, one holding a Black Lives Matter sign, in Washington DC (DW/C. Bleiker)

    Young Black Lives Matter protesters: 'Enough is enough'

    Nathan (16), Sammy (17), Matthew (15), Noel (18)

    These schoolboys are taking part in a "big movement," as Noel puts it, for the first time. Noel adds: "The last time we were just a bit too young. But now that we're old enough to understand what's happening, we're out here just doing what we can for the community." Sammy says: "We want to make America a better place for black people."

  • Protesters in Washington DC hold up signs reading Black Lives Matter and police the police (DW/C. Bleiker)

    Young Black Lives Matter protesters: 'Enough is enough'

    Celeste, 21

    "Black lives matter," the student chants, adding "they really don't matter here." Celeste demands more stringent checks on police officers. Her complaint does not just refer to the killing of George Floyd, however: "Protesters have been treated terribly, it's police brutality."

  • A young woman sits on the street in front of a row of police (DW/C. Bleiker.)

    Young Black Lives Matter protesters: 'Enough is enough'

    Deborah, 18

    "I want justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and everyone killed by police every day. There is no accountability, nothing happens," the schoolgirl says. But will she and her fellow protesters be able to bring about change? "We have to! We have no other choice."

  • Two women, one wearing a t-shirt reading deport racists, join protests against police brutality in Washington DC (DW/C. Bleiker)

    Young Black Lives Matter protesters: 'Enough is enough'

    Addie (23), Mary (24)

    "We promote human rights across the globe, but I think that we're not capable of promoting human rights across the globe as a country when we have so many human rights violations of our own in our own country," says Addie, who works for a think tank. "It's not enough to be neutral," legal trainee Mary adds: "Silence is betrayal."

  • A young woman holds up a sign reading This is genocide at a Washington DC protest (DW/C. Bleiker)

    Young Black Lives Matter protesters: 'Enough is enough'

    Mya, 21

    "This form of oppression, the killing of black people, has been happening in our society for over 400 years. Enough is enough. We are tired," the student says. "But we were tired when Trayvon Martin happened, when Eric Garner happened. I'm 21, I'm finally at the age where I can get involved. I've got to make it count."

  • Protesters congregate in Washington DC (DW/C. Bleiker)

    Young Black Lives Matter protesters: 'Enough is enough'

    Kayla, 21

    "History is repeating itself. So it's time for a change," the student says. "I feel like we deserve our say now. We've waited long enough. I don't feel like the military should be involved. If anything, the government should be doing something to make us feel more safe, not us having to go and do it ourselves."

  • A protester in Washington DC holds a sign that reads No justice, no peace (DW/C. Bleiker)

    Young Black Lives Matter protesters: 'Enough is enough'

    Bryan, 25

    "I'm tired of the systematic racism, the oppression. I'm tired of seeing my people die. I'm just sick of it," says the student tearfully. Bryan, who also has a part-time job at the House of Representatives, adds: "The first thing is to get Trump out of office. There's no reason why a president should be promoting the violence and the destruction and the killings of his own citizens."

    Author: Carla Bleiker (Washington, D.C.)


Capitol siege

The Justice Department is in the midst of an investigation into the deadly storming of the US Capitol by Trump supporters in January. If Garland is confirmed he will inherit this probe, as well as the challenge of preventing future domestic attacks.

"If confirmed, I will supervise the prosecution of white supremacists and others who stormed the Capitol on January 6 — a heinous attack that sought to disrupt a cornerstone of our democracy: the peaceful transfer of power to a newly elected government," Garland said.

Watch video 04:00

'A very sad day for democracy in the US'

The Justice Department has already charged 230 people and is investigating hundreds more over the incident, with some facing possible charges of seditious conspiracy.

Who is Merrick Garland?

Garland, 68, worked in the Justice Department before he became a judge nearly 24 years ago. 

Former US President Barack Obama nominated Garland to fill a vacancy in the Supreme Court in 2016, but his nomination was stalled by Republican Senators who were determined to shift the balance of the court to the right. 

He serves as a judge on the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, one of 13 federal appeals courts. He is seen as a moderate liberal.

Will he be confirmed?

To be confirmed, Garland requires support from some Republican senators in the evenly split Senate. However, he is expected to gain enough support for his nomination to go through.

aw/rc (AFP, Reuters, AP)

DW recommends

US: Arizona Republican says 'I want my party back'

Linda Rawles has been a Republican since she was 13. Now she's fighting against her own president, Donald Trump — and she isn't alone, as Ines Pohl reports from Arizona.  

Opinion: After Capitol riot, Congress must impeach Trump

Donald Trump spent four years creating the conditions for the storming of the Capitol in Washington, DC. He must be prevented from running for office ever again, DW's Ines Pohl writes.  

Who is US Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett?

President Donald Trump wants Amy Coney Barrett to succeed the liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court bench. She has a reputation for being deeply conservative, as well as friendly and generous.  

Audios and videos on the topic

Trump attacks are 'a black eye' for the rule of law  

Racism: How to heal the hurt?  

The USA divided: America after Trump  

Advertisement