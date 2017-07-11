Biden welcomes Belarus opposition leader to White House

US President Joe Biden welcomed Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya to the White House on Wednesday morning, where he reiterated his country's support for Belarus democracy and human rights.

"I was honored to meet with @Tsihanouskaya at the White House this morning. The United States stands with the people of Belarus in their quest for democracy and universal human rights," said Biden via Twitter.

For her part, Tsikhanouskaya released a tweet reading: "Thank you, @POTUS, for a powerful sign of solidarity with millions of fearless Belarusians who are peacefully fighting for their freedom. Today, Belarus is on the frontline of the battle between democracy and autocracy. The world stands with us. Belarus will be a success story."

Why is Tsikhanouskaya in the US?

Tsikhanouskaya is trying to garner support for stronger action against Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko and his regime. She has also met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

Last week, she urged the US to impose sanctions on companies in Belarus' oil, potash, steel and wood industries.

Her calls follow last year's presidential elections, which were widely regarded as unfair and corrupt. Strongman Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled the country since the fall of the Soviet Union, claimed victory.

Lukashenko's claims of election victory sparked nationwide protests that resulted in mass arrests and human rights abuses that have been condemned by Western democracies.

