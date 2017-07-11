Biden warns of Trump 'roadblocks' to transition

US President-elect Joe Biden warned on Monday that many of America's security agencies had been "hollowed out" under President Donald Trump, and that the lack of information being provided to his transition team was an "irresponsibility."

"We've encountered roadblocks from the political leadership at the Department of Defense and the Office of Management and Budget," Biden said after a meeting with his foreign policy team.

"Right now we just aren't getting all of the information that we need from the outgoing administration in key national security areas. It's nothing short, in my view, of irresponsibility," he said.

Team facing 'obstruction'

While speaking in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden said his team has faced "obstruction" from the political leadership at the Defense Department and the Office of Management and Budget as they've sought to gather necessary information to continue the transition of power.

Biden warned that his team needs "full visibility" into the budget process at the Defense Department "in order to avoid any window of confusion or catch-up that our adversaries may try to exploit."

He added that they need a "clear picture of our force posture around the world and of our operations to deter our enemies."

Biden's comments came after he was briefed by members of his national security and defense teams and advisers. He said his team found that agencies "critical to our security have incurred enormous damage" during Trump's time in office.

Trump, a Republican, has refused to concede defeat in the presidential election, which he lost by more than 7 million votes. His administration only authorized cooperation with Biden on November 23, after initating a number of failed lawsuits to recount votes. Biden will take office as US president on January 20.

