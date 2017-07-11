Biden urges Iraq 'national dialogue' to solve political stalemate

In a phone call with Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden urged Iraqis to resolve the country's months-long political crisis through a "national dialogue."

Iraq has been without a government since the October 2021 elections amid tension between rival Shiite factions. In August, Kadhimi had called for a dialogue involving main political leaders, but prominent Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr refused to sit down with his pro-Iran rivals.

Days after Sadr's supporters were involved in violent demonstrations, the White House said Biden and Kadhimi "welcomed the return of security to the streets, and called on all Iraqi leaders to engage in a national dialogue to forge a common way forward consistent with Iraq's constitution and laws."

"The president commended Prime Minister Kadhimi's personal leadership during escalating tensions and violence over a 24-hour period earlier this week," a White House spokesperson added.

Power struggle among Iraq's Shiite Muslims Sticks and stones... The Green Zone became a battleground. Militias allied with influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr set up a protest camp outside and later breached the barriers.

Power struggle among Iraq's Shiite Muslims All night long Shiite fighters and Iraqi security forces engaged in firefights most of Monday night. On Tuesday afternoon, al-Sadr called on his supporters to go home. They did as he asked.

Power struggle among Iraq's Shiite Muslims Charismatic leader The unrest was triggered by al-Sadr's announcement that he would retire from politics. His political movement was the most popular force in Iraq's October parliamentary election but had been unable to form a government. Al-Sadr - once an ally, now a fierce critic, of Iran - refused to cooperate with parties loyal to Iran.

Power struggle among Iraq's Shiite Muslims Presidential pool On Monday, thousands of al-Sadr's supporters stormed the Green Zone and occupied government buildings. Some went swimming in pools normally reserved for political VIPs.

Power struggle among Iraq's Shiite Muslims Curfew calm A curfew was in place in Iraq from Monday evening. Locals reported long queues for petrol and bread before the shops were forced to close.

Power struggle among Iraq's Shiite Muslims Victims of the power struggle A young man mourns during a ceremony for one of the victims of the fighting. At least 30 people were killed. Since the US invasion of Iraq in 2003, Iraq has been governed according to a confessional proportional representation system. Howeverthis system has become problematic, as internal divisions have started in the different demographic groups. Author: Philipp Böll



A fragile calm

Biden said he supported "a sovereign and independent Iraq." The comments come as Iran's influence in the country has increased in the wake of the 2003 US invasion.

After Sadr announced he was quitting politics on Monday, mobs of his supporters protested and even stormed government buildings. It was the latest in a series of escalating political demonstrations.

At least 30 people were killed and 570 wounded in clashes between the rival factions in Baghdad's Green Zone. Sadr's followers withdrew after the cleric made a public call for peace and calm.

"Unless a proper solution is reached, more protests and violence are possible," said Iraqi political analyst Sajad Jiyad.

