Biden under pressure after repeated gaffes

PoliticsUnited States of AmericaBiden under pressure after repeated gaffesTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsUnited States of AmericaGerhard Elfers07/12/2024July 12, 2024What should have been a successful press conference saw US President Joe Biden make some serious gaffes. An analyst tells DW that there is a question mark over whether he will be able to beat Donald Trump in the November election. https://p.dw.com/p/4iE1mAdvertisement