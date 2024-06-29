Biden-Trump debate: Voters underwhelmed by television clash

PoliticsUnited States of AmericaBiden-Trump debate: Voters underwhelmed by television clashTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsUnited States of AmericaSteven Gislam06/29/2024June 29, 2024An estimated 51 million viewers across the US tuned in to watch CNN's presidential debate. But between Joe Biden's frail appearance and Donald Trump's litany of falsehoods, many voters feel they have a tough choice to make in November.https://p.dw.com/p/4hezMAdvertisement