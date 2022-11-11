  1. Skip to content
Joe Biden in front of a microphone
Joe Biden will talk at the UN climate summit in Egypt Friday Image: Oliver Contreras - Pool via CNP/picture alliance
Nature and EnvironmentUnited States of America

Biden to talk US climate action at COP27

Jennifer Collins
46 minutes ago

US President Biden to spotlight "ambitious" climate package and new methane rules at Egypt climate summit.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JOU9

US President Joe Biden is set to give a speech today at the UN climate summit in Egypt, buoyed by the US midterm election results and a major climate-and-health spending package passed in the summer.

Biden is expected to highlight the Democrat's Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which will dedicate $375 billion (€363.billion) over the next decade to cut greenhouse gases and shift to green energy sources.

After decades of little action and many promises from the world's biggest economy, it places the US in a far more credible position than at last year's climate summit in Glasgow when Biden was trying to push the package through against major opposition from the Republicans.

Climate Action Tracker (CAT), an independent scientific research group that tracks government climate action, called the IRA the "most ambitious and potentially impactful climate policy in US history."

"It sends a global signal that the world's largest historical emitter is now beginning to meet its responsibilities," according to CAT.

Biden administration faces pressure to act faster on climate change

Still, the US President will face major pressure to stump up more cash for low-income and climate vulnerable countries to deal with the deadly consequences they are already experiencing from global heating caused by burning fossil fuels.

COP27: Developing nations demand urgent action

As the country that has contributed most to global emissions, the US has also been criticized for blocking negotiations on financing the loss and damage faced by countries on the frontline of climate change — like this year's flooding in Pakistan, that killed some 1700 people and caused economic losses amounting to 10% of its GDP.

A major sticking point in talks, loss and damage is on the official COP agenda for the first time, after years of campaigning by climate-vulnerable countries. US climate envoy John Kerry said ahead of the climate talks that Washington wouldn't "obstruct" those negotiations.

US still falling not on track to limit global temperature rise

The US is also still falling short of meeting climate commitments to cut greenhouse gases (GHG) emissions in half by 2030, below 2005 levels and to bring itself in line with the 1.5-degree (2.7 Fahrenheit) temperature limit, according to CAT.

The group said that even with the IRA, US climate policies and action are still "insufficient" to keep to the 2 C limit.

And although, the Democrats didn't experience the drubbing they'd expected in the Senate and House races, some are concerned that Biden's climate plans could be scuppered if Republicans take control of Congress in what has turned out to be a tight election.  Not all results have been called.

A man at a voting booth in the US midterms
Democrats did better in the midterms than expected, raising hopes for climate actionImage: Shannon Stapleton/REUTERS

But Samantha Gross, head of climate and energy studies at the centrist Brookings Institution think tank, told the AP news agency that even if Republicans take control of Congress, they won't have a veto-proof majority.

The Biden administration has also packaged the act in a way that will make it hard for the Republicans to overturn.

"It's a lot of tax credits and goodies that make it hard to repeal," Gross said.

Biden to discuss new proposals on potent greenhouse gas methane

Biden is also expected to discuss proposed new rules aimed at slashing methane emissions. At the COP26 in Glasgow, countries led by the US and European Union pledged to cut methane emissions 30% by 2030 from 2020 levels.

Methane is a potent greenhouse gas that is 80 times stronger than CO2 over the first 20 years after it reaches the earth's atmosphere. It's responsible for about a third of warming, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

An aerial view of a gas plant
The US has updated proposals to cut methane leaks from oil and gas wells Image: Yuri Smityuk/TASS/dpa/picture alliance

An EPA statement published Friday, said the new rules would now also target small oil and gas wells that emit less than 3 tons of methane a year. The proposal also establishes a program that would require operators to respond to "credible third-party reports of high-volume methane leaks."

"The agency estimates that in 2030, the proposal would reduce methane from covered sources by 87% below 2005 levels," said the statement."

With reporting from Associated Press. 

Edited by: Tamsin Walker

The sun rises in an orange and hazy sky next to a coal-fired power plant in Germany

UN climate talks: What are the top priorities?

UN climate talks: What are the top priorities?

As Egypt gets set to host what's been described as Africa's COP, energy challenges related to the war in Ukraine and COVID recovery efforts continue to overshadow climate commitments. A look at what's at stake.
Nature and EnvironmentNovember 4, 2022
US climate envoy John Kerry speaks at the COP27 climate conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

US climate envoy John Kerry launches carbon offset plan

US climate envoy John Kerry launches carbon offset plan

Climate6 hours ago04:12 min
A destroyed russian tank in the outskirts of Ivanivka, a liberated village by ukrainian army after the russian occupation in Kherson province

Ukraine: Russia says Kherson city pullout 'completed'

Conflicts3 hours ago
