Biden to curb migrants crossing Mexico border

US President Joe Biden is expected to sign an order that would allow faster deportations after daily migrant arrivals reach a certain level, according to media reports. He has backed a similar bill in the Senate.

US President Joe Biden is on Tuesday expected to present a sweeping measure that would allow the quick deportation of migrants crossing the southwestern border with Mexico, according to media reports.

The reports say Biden will sign a corresponding executive order aimed at limiting arrivals.

What do we know about the planned executive order?

The measure is to take effect when Border Patrol apprehensions exceed 2,500 per day, two sources cited by the Reuters news agency said.

The illegal crossings would have to drop below 1,500 per day for the restrictions to be lifted, according to the report.

The CNN broadcaster said the exact wording of the measure and the daily limit of migrant arrivals could be subject to change before the text is published.

It said that unaccompanied minors are not expected to be covered by the new rules.

Migrants will still be able to request an appointment to present their asylum application under the planned measure, according to CNN.

Migration to be major topic of presidential campaign

Biden took office in 2021 after vowing to reverse some of former President Donald Trump's restrictive migration policies. But during his presidency, he has also moved to curb migration after a marked increase in border crossings.

Trump, who is likely to face off against Biden in a November presidential election, has criticized the incumbent president for repealing some of his measures and has pledged to launch another crackdown if elected.

In the Senate, Biden has backed a bill written by a combination of Democrat and Republican lawmakers aimed at blocking asylum-seeker applications if the number of irregular crossings reaches a certain level.

Republicans rejected the bill after Trump voiced his opposition to it.

The number of people caught crossing the border irregularly has decreased in recent months. US officials have attributed the change to increased enforcement on Mexico's side of the border.

Biden's policies could put pressure on Mexico's Claudia Sheinbaum, who was elected president on Sunday and is set to take office in October, to continue to enhance border enforcement.

sdi/nm (Reuters, dpa)