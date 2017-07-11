Biden to meet with G7 to discuss Ukraine support following strikes — live updates

UN refugee chief Filippo Grandi warned of potential "displacements" in the aftermath of Russian strikes

Biden to meet with G7 leaders, Zelenskyy

US President Joe Biden is set to hold a virtual meeting alongside the G7 leaders on Tuesday to discuss support for Ukraine, the White House said.

The statement said that the leaders will discuss their commitment to holding Russian President Vladimir Putin accountable for Moscow's actions in Ukraine, including a recent wave of missile strikes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to participate in the meeting.

OSCE condemns Russian missile strikes as 'terror'

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) called a series of Russian missile strikes on major Ukrainian cities a form of "terror" that violate international law.

"These heinous military actions represent a total disrespect and breach of international law, including humanitarian law," a statement by OSCE leaders said.

"The only reason behind these brutal and cruel acts is to spread terror and to compensate for failures in achieving tactical and strategic goals," it said.

Russia is one of the 57 member states of the organization.

The OSCE had for years monitored a cease-fire between Kyiv and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine. OSCE monitors withdrew after Moscow's invasion in February.

UN rejects Russian call for secret vote

The United Nations General Assembly rejected Moscow's call for the body's vote on a draft resolution condemning Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian regions be held by secret ballot.

Of 193 members,107 voted against a secret ballot on a draft resolution. Thirteen countries voted in favor of Russia's motion while 39 abstained.

Moscow had argued that Western lobbying made it so that "it may be very difficult if positions are expressed publicly.

Russian strikes could cause 'displacements' — UN refugee agency

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi warned that more people could be forced to leave their homes following a wave of Russian strikes on a number of major Ukrainian cities.

"The horror of what happened in Ukraine today... is inexcusable," Grandi said.

"The bombing of civilians, of houses..., of non-military infrastructure in an indiscriminate manner in many cities across Ukraine, means the war is becoming harder and more difficult for civilians," he said.

He added that he feared that the strikes could "provoke more displacements" in Ukraine. The UN refugee chief said that he expected most to qualify as internally displaced in Ukraine.

Grandi said that the situation in Ukraine was "very fluid," as many refugees try to return home after fleeing. He said that displacements could last longer in places that saw substantial destruction or where residents do not have access to heat or food.

Warsaw protesters: Russia a 'terrorist state'

Hundreds of people protested outside the Russian embassy in Warsaw on Monday following Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities. Poland has taken in the largest number of refugees displaced by the war in neighboring Ukraine.

The protesters called for Russia to be classified as a terrorist state and for its diplomats to be expelled from Poland.

A representative of the organizers, Euromaidan-Warszawa, told Reuters that 2,000 people were present at the protest.

