Biden to lay out regional economic plan during Japan visit

President Joe Biden met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo, as part of a push by the US to reinvigorate alliances with strategic partners in Asia.

Biden assured his "good friend" Kishida that the US was committed to Japan's defense, amid simmering tension with China and the broader backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"The US-Japan alliance has long been the cornerstone of peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific, and the United States remains fully committed to Japan's defense," Biden said at the start of talks with Kishida at the Akasaka Palace in central Tokyo.

Biden also met with Emperor Naruhito on Monday morning in the emperor's palace.

Watch video 02:09 Biden begins Asia trip in South Korea

New trade deal to be unveiled

Biden is also expected to unveil a trade initiative, dubbed the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity, or IPEF, during his stay in Tokyo.

The program seeks to integrate partners with agreed standards in the areas of digital economy, supply chains, clean energy infrastructure and anti-corruption measures. But it does not extend to seeking to negotiate tariffs or ease market access.

The US had planned to join the more extensive Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), drafted in 2015, but former President Donald Trump withdrew the country from the plan in 2017 — ultimately leading to the collapse of the entire proposal.

The countries that will be part of the new group are also not yet officially known. Taiwan had made it clear it would like to be a part of the IPEF, but US National Security advisor Jake Sullivan said before Biden's trip that Taipei would not be one of the countries involved. Selecting Taiwan would have been sure to upset China, which demands countries do not grant full diplomatic recognition to Taipei.

Quad group meeting on Tuesday

Biden and Kishida will also meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and newly-elected Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for a meeting of the so-called Quad group.

Of the four, India is the only one who has not openly condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine or cut trade ties with the country. Modi and Biden are to meet separately on Tuesday in Japan for one-on-one talks.

Fresh from three days in Seoul

Prior to this, Biden was on a three-day visit to South Korea. US officials describe Japan and South Korea as linchpins in Washington's pushback against rising Chinese commercial and military power, as well as partners in a Western-led alliance to isolate Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

The five-day Asia tour also comes amid fears of North Korea possibly testing a nuclear missile or bomb. "If North Korea acts, we'll be prepared to respond. If North Korea doesn't act, North Korea has the opportunity, as we've said repeatedly, to come to the table," US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters earlier.

tg/msh (AP, Reuters)