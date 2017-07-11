Biden to become next US president — live updates

Biden's victory in his native Pennsylvania puts the Democrat over 270

The Trump campaign has said "the election is not over" and vows litigation starting Monday

Biden has said he was "honored" to be elected

Germany wants to "invest in our cooperation for a new transatlantic beginning"

All times in GMT/UTC:

17:50 The Black Lives Matter movement congratulated Harris and Biden and called on Trump to concede:

"We congratulate Joe Biden on becoming President, and particularly Kamala Harris, on becoming the country’s first woman - a Black woman - to serve as Vice President. President Trump must concede. And that means dropping his bogus lawsuits to challenge the results."

17:45 Trump's campaign published a statement outlining his belief that the election is still "far from over."

"Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone of any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts," the statement said, citing alleged legal challenges in Pennsylvania. "Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media."

The statement also outlined Trump's intent to launch legal action regarding the results. "Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and that the rightful winner is seated."

Trump has repeatedly claimed that a large number of mail-in ballots are fraudulent or "cast by ineligible or deceased voters." However, mail-in and absentee ballots are a standard element of the voting process. A record number of the electorate opted to vote by mail this year due to concerns over coronavirus.

17:42 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has congratulated Biden and Harris.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their election as the next President and Vice President of the United States of America. Canada and the United States enjoy an extraordinary relationship – one that is unique on the world stage."

"I look forward to working with President-elect Biden, Vice President-elect Harris, their administration, and the United States Congress as we tackle the world’s greatest challenges together.”

17:26 German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that Germany is looking forward to working with the next administration.

"It's good that there are finally clear figures," Maas tweeted. "We look forward to working with the next US government. We want to invest in our cooperation for a new transatlantic beginning, a new deal."

Maas had earlier called for trust in the US democratic process, following Trump's controversial claims of voter and election fraud. Several German politicians have touted a Biden presidency as the key to repairing troubled relations between Germany and the United States.

Read more: https://www.dw.com/en/us-election-german-us-relationship-hangs-in-the-balance/a-55372757

17:25 Vice president candidate Kamala Harris has tweeted: "This election is about so much more than Joe Biden or me. It's about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started."

17:20 Biden made a victory statement on Twitter, saying that he was "honored" to be elected. "America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country," he tweeted.

"The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me."

17:15 Donald Trump tweeted he won the election, "by a lot." Twitter noted on the tweet that official sources may not have called the race when Trump tweeted.

17:14 Hillary Clinton, Trump's 2016 Democratic challenger, voiced her support for Biden.

"The voters have spoken, and they have chosen @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris to be our next president and vice president," Clinton tweeted.

"It's a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America. Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Onward, together."

17:13 Joe Biden said he is "honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in vice president-elect Harris," declaring that the campaign is now over.

17:06 Following media projections positioning Biden as the next US president, Trump has refused to concede, saying that the election is "far from over" and that Biden is "rushing to falsely pose" as the winner. He also vowed further legal action to contest the results.

Trump's comments follow a nail-biter election and three days of uncertainty, as polling centers raced to count a record number of mail-in ballots in several US states

Read DW's coverage of the closing stages of the race here

If election officials confirm Biden's victory, that would make Trump the first US president to lose after only one term in office since George H.W. Bush, a Republican who failed to secure a second term in the White House against Democratic challenger Bill Clinton.

16:56 Democratic candidate Joe Biden is the winner of the US presidential election, becoming the 46th head of state after taking the lead in Nevada and Pennsylvania, the Associated Press news agency and other networks have projected.

In order to win the election, Donald Trump would need to make a comeback in nearly every remaining state, in a move that most US media networks have determined is impossible.

Outlets projected Biden's win after the state of Pennsylvania, which offers 20 electoral college votes, pushed him over the 270 votes necessary to assume the presidency.