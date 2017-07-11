Biden takes responsibility for treatment of Haitian migrants

US President Joe Biden said on Friday that he is ultimately reponsible for the situation taking place at the southern border.

Washington has received domestic and international condemnation for its treatment of largely Haitian migrants trying to enter the country.

"Of course, I take responsibility, I'm President.” Biden said to members of the media at the White House.

Biden also expressed strong feelings over the treatment of migrants, saying: "It's outrageous. I promise you: those people will pay.... There will be consequences."

Haitian migrants have been pictured confronted by US border guards on horseback, appearing to use heavy-handed tactics.

More to follow…

kb/rt (AFP, Reuters)