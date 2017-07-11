Biden takes responsibility for treatment of Haitian migrants

US President Joe Biden said on Friday that he is ultimately reponsible for the situation taking place at the southern border.

Washington has received domestic and international condemnation for its treatment of largely Haitian migrants trying to enter the country.

"Of course, I take responsibility, I'm President.” Biden said to members of the media at the White House.

Biden also expressed strong feelings over the treatment of migrants, saying: "It's outrageous. I promise you: those people will pay.... There will be consequences."

Haitian migrants have been pictured confronted by US border guards on horseback, appearing to use heavy-handed tactics.

Numbers of migrants at southern border reduced

Around 15, 000 migrants mostly from Haiti had been camped out underneath a bridge in Del Rio, Texas. They have been trying to get asylum in the US, as they try to escape the political and economic instability in their home country.

As of Thursday the Department of Homeland Security said that only 3000 people remained.

That number is now down to 225 according to news agency the Associated Press, citing Val Verde County Judge Lewis Owens.

US authorities have been returning migrants on flights back to Haiti.

