Biden seeks extension of START nuclear treaty with Russia

The Biden administration plans to seek a five-year extension to the New START arms control treaty with Russia, the White House announced on Thursday, only days before the crucial nuclear arms pact was set to expire.

"The President has long been clear that the New START treaty is in the national security interests of the United States. And this extension makes even more sense when the relationship with Russia is adversarial as it is at this time," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a briefing.

TheNew START arms control treaty was signed by then-US President Barack Obama and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev in 2010. It restricts the number of strategic nuclear warheads the pair can deploy to not more than 1,550. There is also a limit on the missiles and bombers that carry them.

The agreement, one of the last restraints on Russia and the United States' nuclear forces, was set to expire on February 5.

Refusing to give Russia a clean chit, Psaki added that President Joe Biden had "tasked" the US intelligence community with conducting a full assessment of Russian interference in the 2020 election, the Solar Winds cyber breach, Russia's use of chemical weapons against Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and the alleged bounties on US soldiers in Afghanistan.

She said Biden was committed to holding Russia "to account for its reckless and adversarial actions."

Russia has called for an extension of the nuclear pact for some time but the Trump administration had rejected President Vladimir Putin's call to prolong the treaty for one year unconditionally, describing the notion as a "non-starter."

It made a delayed bid to extend the treaty, but its conditions were rejected by Russia.

Allowing the pact to lapse would have weakened Washington’s understanding of Russia's nuclear forces, the Pentagon's chief spokesman John Kirby said.

"Extending the treaty's limitations on stockpiles of strategic nuclear weapons until 2026 allows time and space for our two nations to explore new verifiable arms control arrangements that could further reduce risks to Americans," he said.

see/rc (Reuters, AP)