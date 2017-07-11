Biden says US is 'on the move again'

President Joe Biden proclaimed that "America is rising anew" and is on the verge of overcoming the historic pandemic. The US leader made the remarks on Wednesday night in his first address to a joint session of Congress, which marked his first 100 day in office.

Much of Biden's remarks focused on income inequality, lambasting large corporations for not paying taxes and pointing to the growth of wealth at the top during the pandemic.

He called on US companies to "pay [their] fair share" and pledged not to raise taxes on the lower earners. The Democrat president also slammed the theory of "trickle-down economics" popularized by Republican Ronald Reagan in the 1980s, saying that the idea of cutting taxes for the wealthy "has never worked."

During his speech, Biden called for trillions of dollars to rebuild the post-COVID US middle class and its "forgotten" workers.

Biden points to progress against pandemic

The televised address was one of the most watched moments of Biden's presidency so far. Biden hopes that his message will help him sell his plans to voters of both parties, even if Republican lawmakers prove resistant.

Lauding the success of mass vaccination against COVID-19, Biden told Congress and the nation that "in America, we always get up."

"America is ready for takeoff," he said. "We are working again, dreaming again, discovering again, leading the world again. We have shown each other and the world: there is no quit in America."