  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Nobel Prize
Migration
PoliticsUnited States of America

Biden says House turmoil could hurt Ukraine aid

Steven Gislam
October 5, 2023

A day after the historic ousting of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, President Biden says he is worried that the disarray in Congress could undermine his pledge to provide Ukraine with what it needs for its fight against Russia's invasion.

https://p.dw.com/p/4X9pw
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Rescues work at a site of a Russian military strike

Ukraine updates: Russian attack kills dozens in Kharkiv

ConflictsOctober 5, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Sailboats bearing posters of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi take part in a rally on the River Nile

Will Egypt's presidential elections bring any real change?

Will Egypt's presidential elections bring any real change?

PoliticsOctober 4, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Protesters hold sign denouncing misuse of power to stifle press.

Crackdown on anti-Modi news website sparks protests

Crackdown on anti-Modi news website sparks protests

PoliticsOctober 5, 202301:52 min
More from Asia

Germany

Young woman

Is immigration a threat to Germany?

Is immigration a threat to Germany?

BusinessOctober 3, 202305:55 min
More from Germany

Europe

The Alhambra castle in Granada with the Sierra Nevada mountains in the background

Europe: Anti-Putin coalition assembles in Granada

Europe: Anti-Putin coalition assembles in Granada

PoliticsOctober 4, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 8, 2022.

US-China 'tech war': AI sparks first battle in Middle East

US-China 'tech war': AI sparks first battle in Middle East

TechnologyOctober 2, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Manhattan federal court flanked by police officers

Cryptocurrency fraud: FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried on trial

Cryptocurrency fraud: FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried on trial

BusinessOctober 4, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Vereinbarung Peacekeeping Mission Kenia Haiti

UN Security Council approves Kenyan mission in Haiti

UN Security Council approves Kenyan mission in Haiti

ConflictsOctober 3, 202301:57 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage