Biden says House turmoil could hurt Ukraine aid
Steven Gislam
10/05/2023
October 5, 2023
A day after the historic ousting of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, President Biden says he is worried that the disarray in Congress could undermine his pledge to provide Ukraine with what it needs for its fight against Russia's invasion.