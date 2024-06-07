Biden rejects calls to leave US presidential race

PoliticsUnited States of AmericaBiden rejects calls to leave US presidential raceTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsUnited States of AmericaNita Blake-Persen07/06/2024July 6, 2024In an interview with US media, US President Joe Biden described his debate with Donald Trump as a 'bad episode.' He dismissed concerns about his health and fitness for office and vowed to continue his election campaign.https://p.dw.com/p/4hxXsAdvertisement